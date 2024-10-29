Carabao Cup: Southampton and Brentford survived scares to advance

James Bree struck a late winner as Southampton scraped into the quarter-finals with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Stoke.

Goals from Potters pair Ashley Phillips and Tom Cannon threatened to force a penalty shoot-out after Saints blew a two-goal lead following Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ header and Adam Armstrong’s spot-kick.

Defender Bree prevented a new low in a miserable season so far for the top-flight’s bottom club by rifling home from range in the 88th minute at a sparsely-populated St Mary’s.

Southampton were fortunate to reach that stage still level as only a goal-line clearance from Yukinari Sugawara stopped Stoke substitute Million Manhoef completing the turnaround minutes earlier.

Brentford meanwhile needed penalties to get past Sheffield Wednesday.

The Bees went ahead after just 11 minutes through Kevin Schade, and were cruising, but a long-range strike from Djeidi Gassama in the second half levelled things up.

Neither team created much after that, and the game went to spot-kicks, where the Premier League side dispatched five perfect penalties before Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer missed the 10th penalty of the shoot-out to send the Owls out.