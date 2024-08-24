Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Joao Pedro nets late winner for Seagulls

Joao Pedro headed a dramatic late winner as Fabian Hurzeler celebrated his first Premier League home game as Brighton boss with a thrilling 2-1 success over Manchester United.

Brazilian striker Pedro nodded home Simon Adingra’s cross five minutes in added time to compound United’s misery at a delirious Amex Stadium. The visitors looked set to come from behind to win on the south coast after Amad Diallo cancelled out a first-half opener from former United forward Danny Welbeck.

Amad Diallo secures the equaliser and Man Utd are level 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vW2UHQdK3t — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

But Joshua Zirkzee went from hero to zero by preventing team-mate Alejandro Garnacho from turning the game around. The summer signing from Bologna, who last weekend scored on debut to earn a 1-0 success against Fulham, touched home his team-mate’s goal-bound finish on the line while in an offside position.

Alejandro Garnacho scores for Man Utd but it's disallowed for one of the tightest offsides you'll see 🫣 pic.twitter.com/wVw1UicyZu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024

VAR duly intervened to disallow the 70th-minute effort and frustrate Erik ten Hag before Pedro rubbed salt into United’s wounds as 31-year-old German Hurzeler maintained his 100 per cent start since replacing Roberto De Zerbi. United ended their worst Premier League season with a 2-0 victory at this ground in May, which halted a run of four successive league defeats against the Seagulls.

Brighton may well have grabbed the winner in the dying minutes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hM3KqavC5p — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 24, 2024