Joao Pedro celebrates his late winner

Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Joao Pedro nets late winner for Seagulls

By Sporting Life
15:36 · SAT August 24, 2024

Joao Pedro headed a dramatic late winner as Fabian Hurzeler celebrated his first Premier League home game as Brighton boss with a thrilling 2-1 success over Manchester United.

Brazilian striker Pedro nodded home Simon Adingra’s cross five minutes in added time to compound United’s misery at a delirious Amex Stadium.

The visitors looked set to come from behind to win on the south coast after Amad Diallo cancelled out a first-half opener from former United forward Danny Welbeck.

But Joshua Zirkzee went from hero to zero by preventing team-mate Alejandro Garnacho from turning the game around.

The summer signing from Bologna, who last weekend scored on debut to earn a 1-0 success against Fulham, touched home his team-mate’s goal-bound finish on the line while in an offside position.

VAR duly intervened to disallow the 70th-minute effort and frustrate Erik ten Hag before Pedro rubbed salt into United’s wounds as 31-year-old German Hurzeler maintained his 100 per cent start since replacing Roberto De Zerbi.

United ended their worst Premier League season with a 2-0 victory at this ground in May, which halted a run of four successive league defeats against the Seagulls.

