Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Joao Pedro nets late winner for Seagulls

Joao Pedro headed a dramatic late winner as Fabian Hurzeler celebrated his first Premier League home game as Brighton boss with a thrilling 2-1 success over Manchester United.
Brazilian striker Pedro nodded home Simon Adingra’s cross five minutes in added time to compound United’s misery at a delirious Amex Stadium.
The visitors looked set to come from behind to win on the south coast after Amad Diallo cancelled out a first-half opener from former United forward Danny Welbeck.
But Joshua Zirkzee went from hero to zero by preventing team-mate Alejandro Garnacho from turning the game around.
The summer signing from Bologna, who last weekend scored on debut to earn a 1-0 success against Fulham, touched home his team-mate’s goal-bound finish on the line while in an offside position.
VAR duly intervened to disallow the 70th-minute effort and frustrate Erik ten Hag before Pedro rubbed salt into United’s wounds as 31-year-old German Hurzeler maintained his 100 per cent start since replacing Roberto De Zerbi.
United ended their worst Premier League season with a 2-0 victory at this ground in May, which halted a run of four successive league defeats against the Seagulls.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.