Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Brentford have been extremely fun to watch this season. Thomas Frank's side leapt into the top half of the Premier League with a win over Ipswich at the weekend, and with the Bees incredibly unlikely to be relegated this season, surely they'll take this competition seriously, right?

Well so far in the Carabao Cup, Frank has made wholesale changes in games against League Two side Colchester (1-0 win) and League One Leyton Orient (3-1 win), so it will be interesting to see if he does the same against Championship opponents Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls will be an interesting test for the Premier League outfit, especially given how well they have travelled this season. Danny Rohl's side have won five of nine road matches this season, three in this competition and both of their last two at Coventry and Portsmouth. This is a much bigger test though, even if Brentford ring the changes.

What are the best bets? My betting angle for this clash has been in my mind since the draw was made. Backing Brentford centre-back scorers. The issue is we aren't sure which ones will be playing... Bloody cup competitions. Predicting team news is a right pain in the arse, especially with Premier League teams. If we go on what Frank has done in this competition so far, then splitting stakes on BEN MEE and SEPP VAN DEN BERG TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a good way in - the pair both 9/1. CLICK HERE to back Ben Mee to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Sepp Van den Berg to score anytime with Sky Bet The reason this angle has always been at the forefront of my mind for this clash is because, as a Sheffield Wednesday fan, I can see the glaring weakness the Owls have from set-pieces. It reared it's head again last time out against Portsmouth as they conceded from a deadball situation.

In the Championship this season Rohl's side have conceded seven set-piece goals in 11 matches, with 40% of their total expected goals against (xGA) coming from such scenarios. The Owls allow an average of 0.56 xGA per game, so Brentford should get opportunities here. Mee scored twice in the league during an injury plagued campaign last season, firing 10 shots, while the season before he scored three times taking 28 shots. Van den Berg has averaged 0.82 shots per 90 in the league this season, while last season in the Bundesliga he scored three times at Mainz taking 25 shots. Regular starters Nathan Collins and Ethan Pinnock are both exceptional attacking threats from set-pieces, and are both priced at 10/1, so it goes without saying that if either or both start, they should be backed. In fact, for those with a bet365 account you can in fact back all four players mentioned at between 9/1 and 10/1 knowing that your bet will be void if one or two or three don't start.

Team news Mathias Jensen returned from injury for Brentford at the weekend but isn't expected to be risked here, and it's the same story with Kristoffer Ajer. It would be a surprise to see Bryan Mbeumo and Yoanne Wissa on Tuesday, which could see Kevin Schade and Fabio Carvalho get starts.

Ethan Pinnock celebrates his goal against Wolves

At the back, Ethan Pinnock and Nathan Collins could be rested which would certainly see Ben Mee come in and could possibly lead to Sepp Van den Berg moving central to allow Jayden Meghoma to come in at full-back, just as they did in their last Carabao outing. Sheffield Wednesday will be without centre-back Akin Famewo who picked up an injury in their win over Portsmouth while Olaf Kobacki is also on the absentee list. The Owls will also be without right-back Pol Valentin due to suspension.

Predicted line-ups Brentford: Valdimarsson; Roerslev, Mee, Van den Berg, Meghoma; Jensen, Konak, Trevitt; Carvalho, Schade, Yarmolyuk Sheffield Wednesday: Charles; Palmer, Bernard, Iorfa; Valery, Bannan, Charles, M. Lowe; Musaba, Windass; Smith