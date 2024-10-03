Bradford vs Newport betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Bradford have made a very average start to their League Two campaign.

Three wins, three draws and three defeats leaves them on 12 points, sat 13th in the table with a goal difference of one. Average.

The underlying data suggests that is exactly what they deserve with 11 goals scored from an xG of 11.7 and 10 goals conceded from an xGA of 10.4.

The Bantams faithful may argue otherwise as unrest grows with the squad but more specifically Graham Alexander and the general lack of an identity.

The Bradford boss cuts an apologetic figure at the minute and there is genuine confusion as to what the plan is at Valley Parade.

It all sounds very cliché but the regressing form shows as much. Bradford took seven points from the first nine on offer but have picked up five points from the last six matches with Alexander switching from a back three to a four.

Creativity has been lacking recently as well. Bradford have failed to generate at least an xG of 1.0 in three of their last four games.

These figures are skewed though as three of those fixtures have come away from home. Bradford remain unbeaten on their own patch and have only lost six league games at home since the beginning of last season, picking up points in 78% of the 27 matches. A crumb of comfort with Newport Country in West Yorkshire on Monday.

Newport don’t travel well either.

Their only away win domestically this term came at Morecambe, one of only two fourth tier sides without a win. The defeats came against Cheltenham, Swindon and Barrow, County conceded nine in the process and failed to score in two of those games. With the exception of Barrow, these are not sides expected to finish in the top half this term.

This poor away form is nothing new for the Exiles, who lost 15 of their 23 games last term.

Even considering this, Bradford’s 4/9 price doesn’t appeal much so what is the best way into this clash?