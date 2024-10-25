Blackpool vs Wigan betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Blackpool and Wigan round off the weekend's action in Sky Bet League One on Monday night, with it unclear whether the home side will have Steve Bruce back on the touchline after he took a leave of absence following the tragic passing of his grandson. Steve Agnew is in temporary charge, with Bruce's long-time assistant most likely to lead the team once again for the visit of the Latics.

Shaun Maloney's side arrive at Bloomfield Road looking to avoid a third successive defeat, and it's likely they'll revert to type to do so.

What are the best bets? Prior to 2-0 and 2-1 losses to Cambridge and Mansfield, WIGAN kept seven straight clean sheets in all competitions, with four of those games ending goalless. Blackpool have lost their last three and are winless in four, losing 5-1 at Peterborough in midweek. As the visitors look to return to basics, the 4/1 about a WIGAN CLEAN SHEET is worth backing. CLICK HERE for Blackpool vs Wigan markets with Sky Bet The two matches that ended the Latics' clean-sheet run require significant asterisks, too. Cambridge scored via a huge deflection and an own goal, while both Mansfield goals came from outside the box - in the entire game they had just four shots amounting to 0.27 expected goals (xG). At this point I must be honest. This is the third successive Wigan match I've advised this selection in, at increasing prices. Third time lucky?

In a match where there could be few goals, taking the huge 70/1 on offer for CALVIN RAMSAY TO SCORE FIRST and 33/1 for him to SCORE ANYTIME, both to small stakes, is also advised. CLICK HERE to back Calvin Ramsay to score first e.w with Sky Bet The on-loan Liverpool defender, a full Scotland international, may have only scored one goal in his career, but he has limited first-team experience, starting just 24 league games since making his debut for Aberdeen in 2021 and quickly securing a £6.5m move to Anfield. This season he's been in and out of the Blackpool team but came on at half-time in midweek so looks more likely to start than not. Although a right-back, his desire to get forward has seen him register six shots already this season at a shots per 90 average of 2.29, with his ability demonstrated by the fact he has taken an equal amount with left and right foot. All of those efforts came from outside the box, so if a price emerges that significantly piques the interest it could be worth backing. The best on offer at the moment is 50/1 with bet365, which isn't worthwhile.