'Bet of the season so far' wins £49,679.93 on Saturday BTTS accumulator

A Ladbrokes punter enjoyed a Saturday to remember after landing what the bookmaker is claiming as 'the bet of the season so far'.
The customer, based in London, included a huge total of 15 games taking place across Europe in their both teams to score accumulator, with the combined odds sitting at 2483/1.
A number of the picks won fairly comfortable, but two games left them sweating as they approached the final stages.
One of those was Southampton's clash with Ipswich, and Sam Morsy's late screamer - which found the net in the 95th minute - earned the Tractor Boys a crucial point and kept the bet alive heading into a later kick-off.
That was Lens' trip to Rennes in France's top-flight. Arnaud Kalimuendo's penalty gave the hosts the lead in the first-half, but a goal mouth scramble in the dying seconds, followed by a lengthy VAR check, led to M'Bala Nzola's effort being allowed, landing the £20 acca for a payout of £49,679.93.
Speaking about the winner, Ladbrokes' Alex Apati said: "You'll do well to find a more impressive - and dramatic - acca than this all season.
"For not one, but two, late goals to go in your favour, with £50k on the line, truly is remarkable stuff. We've heard Lens is lovely this time of year, Ipswich isn't too bad either!"
ODDS: 2483.98/1
TOTAL STAKE: £20
TOTAL RETURNS: £49,679.73
