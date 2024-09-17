Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb: Harry Kane nets four as Bayern romp

Bayern Munich ran riot in their Champions League opener, hitting Dinamo Zagreb for nine.

Harry Kane finished with four, including a hat-trick of penalties, with Michael Olise getting a brace.

It was looking nervy early in the second half, as Bayern, who led 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Kane (pen), Raphael Gerreiro and Olise, were pegged back to 3-2 by Zagreb, only for the Bavarians to hit another gear.

Kane and Olise had struck again by the 61st minute to reinstall the three goal cushion, before the England captain completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute from the spot.

Five minutes later Kane had converted another penalty for Bayern's seventh, before substitutes Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka added to the tally late on.

By scoring nine, Bayern became the first team in Champions League history to score nine in a non-qualifying game.