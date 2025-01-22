Barcelona snatch stunning win to join Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Vangelis Pavlidis scored a hat-trick inside 30 minutes to give Benfica a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Raphinha pulled a goal back for Barca in the 64th minute but Ronald Araujo’s own goal restored the Portuguese side’s two-goal advantage.

But Barca hit back through Robert Lewandowski’s second penalty of the contest and Eric Garcia’s 86th-minute header.

And the drama was not done there as, seconds after Benfica appealed for a penalty, Raphinha netted in the sixth minute of added time – with his winner confirmed after a lengthy VAR review.

Liverpool are also through to the last 16 after they made it seven wins from seven with a 3-1 win at home to Lille.