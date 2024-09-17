Atalanta vs Arsenal betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 11/1 Arsenal to win

Sead Kolasinac to commit 2+ fouls

Bukayo Saka to score or assist

Jurrien Timber 2+ tackles

Arsenal head to Italy for their second game of a 'season defining week'. Atalanta are the meat in the Tottenham and Manchester City sandwich, and they present another tough challenge for the Gunners. The reigning Europa League champions have made a steady start in Serie A, picking up where they left off by being the league's entertainers. Arsenal will have key players back, and the new Champions League format means the Gunners can't afford to drop too many points if they are to finish in the top eight.

What are the best bets? I think keeping things simple is the best bet in this game, with ARSENAL TO WIN looking overpriced at 10/11. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win with Sky Bet Given how closely matched I think Arsenal are with Manchester City, I always ask myself, 'what price would Manchester City be in this game?', and on this occasion I think they'd be closer to 4/5. The Gunners, fresh off a derby day win, will be riding high and wanting to get off to the best possible start in the League Phase. Atalanta do pose a serious attacking threat, but their defensive vulnerabilities have been severely exposed so far this season, hinting that Arsenal could find plenty of joy. La Dea have conceded an average of 1.81 xGA per game despite facing a fairly kind schedule.

They've faced Lecce, Torino, Fiorentina and champions Inter, conceding multiple goals in three of those and posting the third most xGA of any Serie A side. Mikel Arteta's side will therefore get plenty of chances, and given the Gunners' incredibly stubborn backline - one that allowed just 0.87 xGA per away game in the Premier League and 1.07 xGA per away game in the Champions League last season - they should be able to come away with three points. Keen on Kolasinac Given the way Atalanta set up, with a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 system, I'm looking to target the left centre back in the fouls markets, and that just so happens to be former Arsenal man SEAD KOLASINAC.

His price TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS looks big given he will likely come up against Bukayo Saka head-to-head plenty of times on the night. CLICK HERE to back Sead Kolasinac to commit 2+ fouls with Sky Bet While his fouls per 90 average in Serie A last season was modest (1.25), on the continent he was very lively, committing an average of 2.75 per 90. So far this season Saka has been fouled 2.35 times per 90, while in last season's Champions League that figure was up at 3.10 per 90.

Team news Declan Rice will return for Arsenal after he was suspended at the weekend, but this clash could still come too soon for captain Martin Odegaard and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori. Fellow new face Mikel Merino is doubtful, while Bukayo Saka is an injury concern after coming off late in the North London derby, though he expected to start.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko continue to be absent, though Gabriel Jesus is close to full fitness and could feature here. Atalanta are missing Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini through long-term injuries, and both Rafael Toloi and Ben Godfrey are doubtful. Former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is back after an injury, as is Berat Djimsiti.

Predicted line-ups Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Sterling; Havertz