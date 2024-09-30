Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Aston Villa 6+ corners at 5/2 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports)
I don't buy into the "you couldn't script this" cliche when it comes to football.
You get some wonderful moments, some stunning split-second outcomes that make you audibly gasp, but you absolutely can come up with basically everything that happens if you were writing it for some dramatic movie.
You also get it for the 'romantic' storylines that come with the sport. I appreciate I'm sounding like I'm moaning and being quite negative to kick this off, sorry about that.
It's basically a weird route for me to say I quite like that Aston Villa's first home game in Europe's elite club competition in 41 years comes against the side they beat thanks to Peter Withe's effort in the final of the 1982 edition. It feels...nicely poetic in a way.
And on nights like this, where so much of the build-up will be dedicated to telling the stories of old, the revisits to the past to find excitement in the present, it's easy to get dragged into the narrative.
But Aston Villa genuinely have a chance of victory here.
Unai Emery's side continue to impress. The remarkable transformation under his guidance has many layers to it and what we've seen from him in such a short space of time in the West Midlands is the ability to adapt and to overcome.
The best have tried and failed in front of the Villa faithful. Arsenal and Manchester City both defeated in Premier League meetings at Villa Park last season - Liverpool held in a 3-3 thriller.
Bayern Munich have been flying but they've only had one real test - the home draw with Leverkusen last time out. When it comes to the tactical battle, Villa hold the edge even if Bayern perhaps boast better individual talent.
It would be brave to go against a side who scored nine goals in their last game in this competition though.
They'd scored 20 in three before meeting Leverkusen. Even then it's 21 in four. It's a scary attack which could well punish a Villa back four which desperately needs the balance of Matty Cash at right-back and Ezri Konsa in the middle.
Yet Bayern's defence isn't great either. It perhaps suits Villa to play this game at a near frantic pace, looking to capitalise on the gaps left by a Bayern side looking to build. The home crowd can certainly help with that.
At 5/2, I'll make a play on VILLA SEEING SIX OR MORE CORNERS in the contest - all bookmakers go above 2/1 which is completely fine.
This is the tally they hit when beating City at Villa Park last season. It's also a figure which Villa met in both games against Burnley, and while Bayern are a far superior side, it's perhaps insight into how Emery will approach playing the Vincent Kompany system again.
A frantic encounter is usually positive for the potential of corners. It feels particularly good for Villa looking to break forward with pace as well - a scrambling defence getting back to block crosses or opting for the safe option to regroup.
Game state could also play a factor considering the current form of Villa's defence. Going a goal down will inevitably mean you have to push further forward at some stage.
Aston Villa remain without their captain John McGinn, with Tyrone Mings also still on the sideline.
Defender Cash is another who is unlikely to be available for Emery, as is midfielder Boubacar Kamara. Despite dropping points last time out, it may be a similar line-up to the one at Ipswich.
For Bayern, a big concern surrounds their star striker Harry Kane who limped off with an ankle injury in the draw with Leverkusen. He will continue to receive "intensive treatment."
Josip Stanisic definitely remains out though.
Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.
Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Guerreiro, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.
