Aston Villa complete the signing of Donyell Malen for Borussia Dortmund

The 25-year-old frontman, who had 18 months of his contract remaining at Dortmund, has joined for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £21million, although Villa have not released details of the length of his deal.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Dutch international Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund.

“The 25-year-old forward, who has over 100 career club goals, joins from the German giants for an undisclosed fee.

“Malen helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final last season and netted 13 Bundesliga goals.

“With nine goals in 41 international appearances, Malen is a key player for the Netherlands and represented his country at UEFA Euro 2024.

“He came through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven and scored 40 goals in 80 appearances before signing for Dortmund.

“Welcome, Donyell!”

Malen joined Arsenal’s Academy from Ajax in 2015, but headed home to PSV in 2017 without making a senior appearance for the Gunners.

Malen is unlikely to be involved as Villa visit Everton on Wednesday night.

John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Pau Torres and Diego Carlos are all injured, but Jhon Duran returns from suspension and Emi Martinez could be fit after missing the FA Cup win over West Ham with a minor injury.

Villa’s final league visit to Goodison Park coincides with the return of David Moyes as Everton manager.

Boss Unai Emery said: “It’s difficult, because as well, it’s Everton with a new coach, and of course I think they are going to be – the crowd and the players – very motivated, excited as well, with Moyes, because before he was a very successful coach there with them.

“But we have to try to focus on our match, our gameplan, our idea to impose on the field, respecting them.

“Overall, maybe some tactical work they are going to change, but I think the players they are playing more or less, tomorrow they will be on the field defending Everton.

“Of course, we respect their players, we respect their stadium, we respect a new coach with a new idea, and I respect as well the difficulty we are going to face tomorrow.