Arsenal vs Man Utd betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Arsenal to win and under 3.5 goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet, Ladbrokes, Betway)
1pt Arsenal to win and under 2.5 goals at 100/30 (Sky Bet)
Mikel Arteta certainly used the international break to his advantage.
Prior to it Arsenal had beaten only Preston and Shakhtar Donetsk in a seven-game spell where two points from four Premier League matches may well have ended their title aspirations already. Since, the Gunners have won three in a row, scoring 13 times in the process.
The Arsenal medical team deserves plenty of credit too, with the return of key players a major reason for such improved form.
A revitalised Manchester United now arrive at the Emirates, five wins and two draws achieved since the sacking of Erik ten Hag.
Not that the Dutchman deserves any kind of excuse for his abject spell in charge, but his successors have enjoyed a particularly soft set of fixtures: four matches against bottom-six opponents and Europa League home ties with PAOK Salonika and Bodo-Glimt.
The honeymoon period, though, is well and truly over.
United's 4-0 win over Everton on Sunday was "far from the perfect performance," according to Ruben Amorim.
"Instead of looking at the result and trying to convince our fans of something, we have a lot to do. It will take time."
In a step change from Ten Hag, the new man appears to be watching the same match as everyone else. The scoreline was indeed flattering (xG: MNU 1.07-0.58 EVE) with United struggling to control the flow of the game for large periods, especially in the first half.
Against one of the worst teams in the league.
That doesn't bode particularly well as they enter an incredibly tough run of fixtures, which now includes beginning their FA Cup defence with another trip to north London.
Amorim is right to ask for patience.
This fixture took place just a month into last season, with Arsenal understandably a touch longer than they are on Wednesday night given that (remarkably) United had just finished third in the Premier League.
But at a general 4/9 for victory they are still bigger than in home matches against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle (fourth, sixth and seventh-placed finishers respectively) in the closing weeks of last campaign.
Combining the price of an ARSENAL WIN with UNDER 2.5 GOALS and UNDER 3.5 GOALS provides significant interest as the respective 100/30 and 11/8 available offers a bump on anything we could manually build.
While the Gunners have scored 10 goals in their past two matches, both were away. At the Emirates this season they have scored more than three goals against only struggling Leicester and League One Bolton.
A further factor in our favour is Amorim's determination to stress the importance of defending as a team during his early weeks in charge, with "good football coming later."
Of course, he could never admit this, but given the positivity the Portuguese coach has managed to build already, he would probably be happy to escape north London without a morale-crushingly heavy defeat.
He made pragmatic tactical changes mid-game to avoid the ignominy of a shock defeat by Bodo-Glimt on Thursday. Expect more pragmatism here.
Arsenal defender Gabriel is a little doubtful after being substituted at half-time against West Ham as a precaution.
Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey and Myles Lewis-Skelly all missed that game, joining longer-term absentees Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Manchester United are without suspended duo Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo while Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof remain injury doubts.
Bruno Fernandes injured his ankle against Everton and was taken off as a result, but should be ok. Harry Maguire is back fit and could start, as could teenager Leny Yoro who is yet to make his debut since joining in the summer.
Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.
Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire; Diallo, Casemiro, Ugarte, Shaw; Zirkzee, Fernandes; Hojlund.
Odds correct at 1100 GMT (3/12/24)
