Arsenal up to second in Premier League after Kai Havertz strike enough to beat Ipswich

The Gunners took a deserved lead midway through the first half when Kai Havertz finished smartly from close range, but the anticipated landslide never materialised and no further goals followed.

Declan Rice had a sweetly-struck volley parried away while Gabriel missed a simple opportunity following a familiar corner routine from the home side, but one goal always looked enough as Ipswich failed to create chances.

The most nervy things got in the Emirates was when substitute Nathan Broadhead's shot was blocked with seconds remaining, but it would've been extremely harsh on the home side had this routine evening not ended with three points.

Also on Friday, Brighton and Brentford played out a 1-1 draw.

Hosts Brighton had 24 shots on goal, three-times the number managed by Brentford, but in general these were low-quality chances and substitute keeper Hákon Valdimarsson wasn't unduly troubled in the away goal after coming on as a first-half replacement for Mark Flekken.