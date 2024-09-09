Any Other Bets: UEFA Nations League Tuesday 10 September

2pts Germany most corners vs Netherlands (19:45) at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Greece to win Draw no Bet vs Rep. of Ireland (19:45) at 17/20 (William Hill)
If I told you that we could back a selection at 5/4 which had won in nine of 10 matches, you'd think I was mad, right?
Well, that's the case here with GERMANY MOST CORNERS.
Julian Nagelsmann's men have been the corner kings since his arrival, playing with plenty of width and getting to the by-line regularly.
They also press high and win the ball back quickly in the final third, increasing their chances of winning corners and decreasing their opponents' at the same time.
Germany haven't just played lesser nations during Naglesmann's reign either.
During this run of nine winners from 10 games they out-cornered Spain (4-0), France (5-2) and, quite neatly for this particular selection, the Netherlands (6-2).
Against pro-active top sides, the Dutch tend to lose this particular battle, going down 6-3 to France and 7-2 to Turkey during the Euros. At 5/4 this is a must bet.
Greece are marginal favourites to win this game, but I think they should be shorter.
Their form has been excellent since the start of 2023 and they deserve a lot more respect than the bookies are giving them.
They have played 15 times in that period, winning eight and losing four, with every defeat against an elite nations: France, Netherlands (twice) and Germany.
These teams met in Euro qualifying during that time span, with Greece victorious on both occasions.
The 17/20 about GREECE TO WIN DRAW NO BET appeals greatly.
Ireland were well beaten by England on Saturday, and while they have had an admittedly tough recent schedule at home, results have been poor, winning just one of seven.
Odds correct at 1140 BST (09/09/24)
