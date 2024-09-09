Any Other Bets: UEFA Nations League Tuesday 10 September

Netherlands vs Germany Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 6/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 7/5 If I told you that we could back a selection at 5/4 which had won in nine of 10 matches, you'd think I was mad, right? Well, that's the case here with GERMANY MOST CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Germany most corners with Sky Bet Julian Nagelsmann's men have been the corner kings since his arrival, playing with plenty of width and getting to the by-line regularly.

They also press high and win the ball back quickly in the final third, increasing their chances of winning corners and decreasing their opponents' at the same time. Germany haven't just played lesser nations during Naglesmann's reign either. During this run of nine winners from 10 games they out-cornered Spain (4-0), France (5-2) and, quite neatly for this particular selection, the Netherlands (6-2). Against pro-active top sides, the Dutch tend to lose this particular battle, going down 6-3 to France and 7-2 to Turkey during the Euros. At 5/4 this is a must bet.