Any Other Bets: UEFA Nations League Monday 9 September

France vs Belgium Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

Home 3/4 | Draw 13/5 | Away 3/1 France got whupped at home to Italy at the weekend, a result I don't think anyone saw coming. They lost 3-1 at Parc des Princes, losing the xG battle and overall struggling for rhythm. Their next opponent is one they beat in the last 16 of the Euros, but only through an own goal. While that game was low-scoring, this could be explosive, as teams use the Nations League to experiment and loosen the shackles. The Red Devils thumped Israel in their opener, racking up 3.6 xGF, looking much more fluid in attack than during the Euros. KEVIN DE BRUYNE was and is the star of this team, netting a brace in that match, and he will likely have a say in this game too.

He can be backed at 19/20 to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET which looks a nice angle. CLICK HERE to back Kevin De Bruyne 1+ shot on target with Sky Bet De Bruyne fired three shots on target against Israel, and as he did in the Euros, the City midfielder is playing in a very advanced role. He fired five shots on target in four Euros games, including one in this match-up, while he's had three shots on target in three games for City this season. Given how open France looked against Italy, De Bruyne should get enough space to pull the trigger a few times and test Les Bleus' keeper.

Montenegro vs Wales Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

Home 5/2 | Draw 21/10 | Away 21/20 Wales were good against Turkey, and were very unfortunate not to win. They created an abundance of chances on Craig Bellamy's debut as head coach, even in the first half before their visitors were reduced to 10-men (1st half xG: WAL 1.77 - 0.37 TUR).

Bellamy deployed AARON RAMSEY in a false nine position, and the Wales captain was a constant threat. He was so dangerous that he surely has to start again here, making his odds-against price to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET a solid looking bet. CLICK HERE to back Aaron Ramsey 1+ shot on target with Sky Bet Ramsey had five shots in 72 minutes against Turkey equating to 1.27 xG, hitting the target with one of those. Bizarrely, that on-target attempt was the only one the Welsh managed in 90 minutes despite having 15 attempts and four 'big chances'. Montenegro won't be an easy opponent, but were well beaten by a poor Iceland team last time out, conceding 12 shots and five on target. I expect Wales to create plenty here, which should lead to plenty of shooting opportunities for Ramsey. Hit the target please, Aaron.