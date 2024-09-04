Any Other Bets: UEFA Nations League Friday 6 September

Kazakhstan vs Norway Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Friday

Home 6/1 | Draw 10/3 | Away 4/11 Kazakhstan have been incredibly leaky over the last few years. Their last three friendlies against Luxembourg, Armenia and Azerbaijan saw them lose all three and concede seven. In Euro qualifying against sides not called San Marino - who did score when playing in Kazakhstan - or a poor Northern Ireland team, the Kazakhs shipped 11 times in six matches. Norway were unfortunate not to make it to the Euros, putting up the second best underlying numbers in their qualifying group, finishing behind eventual winners Spain and eventual group flops Scotland - who were the biggest overperformers in qualifying. They ranked as the 13th best side according to overall xG process, ahead of the likes of Belgium and Turkey, while they averaged 1.64 xGF per game.

With a solid squad, including some excellent players, it's no surprise to see them chalked up at 4/9 to win this Nations League opener, but the jump to 4/5 for the cyborg ERLING HAALAND TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a cracking bet. CLICK HERE to back Erling Haaland to score anytime with Sky Bet The Manchester City striker has started the season in red-hot form after a summer off, netting seven in three league outings, and given his record for Norway is an utterly ridiculous 31 goals in 33 caps (!!!), I'm staggered we are getting a price at 4/5. He's 4/6 generally, and as short as 1/2 with BetVictor. He scored six in five Euro 2024 qualifiers, six in six 22/23 Nations League games, five in six 2022 World Cup qualifiers and six in four 20/21 Nations League matches. It's a ridiculous record, but we shouldn't really be surprised by now.

France vs Italy Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday

Home 3/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 19/5 I look at Italy's squad and think 'where are the goals going to come from?'. That is exactly the same thought as at the Euros, where they exited with a whimper. They scored twice against Albania, needed a late equaliser against Croatia to qualify, but were dominated by Spain and Switzerland, kept at arms length in both.

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti