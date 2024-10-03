Sporting Life
any other bets dodo

Any Other Bets: Sky Bet Championship, Serie A & La Liga tips for Sunday 6 October

By Sporting Life
19:13 · FRI October 04, 2024

Football betting tips: Sunday best bets

0.5pts Joe Williams to be carded on Bristol City vs Cardiff (15:00) at 12/5 (bet365)

0.5pts Dodo to be carded in Fiorentina vs Milan (19:45) at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-football-2024?sba_promo=ACQB10G8X5FB&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ED_FOOTBALL_B10G40

Bristol City vs Cardiff

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Bristol City’s stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek was a drab affair.

Credit has to go to the Robins who limited the Owls to an xG of 0.23, the visitors did not even register a shot on target.

Once again though, Liam Manning’s side looked blunt in attack.

City have failed to score in three of their last five league games which is why it is hard to make a case for the hosts at the prices available, even if they do welcome the side which has made the worst start to the season.

Cards appeal much more in what could be a low margin affair and at 12/5 host midfielder JOE WILLIAMS looks a good bet TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

He already has four to his name this term, a tally no Championship player can best.

Fiorentina vs Milan

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Fiorentina right back DODO has been booked twice in six Serie A games this season and three times in all competitions, interestingly though two have been for arguments.

This is a bonus but the allure of backing him TO BE SHOWN A CARD on Sunday is because of the 5/1 price and his opponent: Rafael Leao.

The winger has completed over two dribbles per game, drawn over one foul per game this season and one yellow card.

Dodo will have his work cut out containing Leao, the full back barely played last season but the campaign before picked up nine cards in all competitions.

Odds correct at 1430 BST (03/10/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

