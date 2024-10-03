Any Other Bets: Sky Bet Championship, Serie A & La Liga tips for Sunday 6 October

0.5pts Dodo to be carded in Fiorentina vs Milan (19:45) at 5/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Joe Williams to be carded on Bristol City vs Cardiff (15:00) at 12/5 (bet365)

Bristol City vs Cardiff

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Bristol City’s stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek was a drab affair.

Credit has to go to the Robins who limited the Owls to an xG of 0.23, the visitors did not even register a shot on target.

Once again though, Liam Manning’s side looked blunt in attack.

City have failed to score in three of their last five league games which is why it is hard to make a case for the hosts at the prices available, even if they do welcome the side which has made the worst start to the season.

Cards appeal much more in what could be a low margin affair and at 12/5 host midfielder JOE WILLIAMS looks a good bet TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

He already has four to his name this term, a tally no Championship player can best.