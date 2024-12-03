Any Other Bets: Premier League tips for Thursday 5 December

1pt Joao Pedro to score or assist in Fulham vs Brighton (19:30) at 7/5 (William Hill)
1pt Ryan Christie to be carded in Bournemouth vs Tottenham (20:15) at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
Expect a ding-dong encounter at Craven Cottage as these sides' 26 games have featured 75 goals this season. Brighton are 6/5 to net twice with Sky Bet, as they have done in 75% of their 16 games in all competitions.
If they do score I suspect JOAO PEDRO will have had a hand in it.
The Brazilian, who is expected to start alongside Danny Welbeck, has scored four and set up two in just 442 Premier League minutes - a G+A per 90 average of 0.42.
His price TO SCORE OR ASSIST looks good, especially considering Fulham have only kept two clean sheets all season.
Bournemouth and Tottenham rank in the top two for high turnovers and with two uncompromising managers in the dugouts we look set for a cracker.
The bookies agree, with Sky Bet pricing over 2.5 goals at 4/11 and 50+ booking points is 8/11 (58% chance). With bookings expected, the player card market is worth dipping into.
RYAN CHRISTIE has been carded five times in 10 Premier League starts this term, averaging 1.7 fouls per start.
Interestingly, four of his bookings have come against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle so he clearly relishes the big occasion and his price TO BE CARDED on Thursday is too big at 5/1.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (03/12/24)
