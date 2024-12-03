Any Other Bets: Premier League tips for Thursday 5 December

Fulham vs Brighton Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Thursday

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Home 13/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 9/5 Expect a ding-dong encounter at Craven Cottage as these sides' 26 games have featured 75 goals this season. Brighton are 6/5 to net twice with Sky Bet, as they have done in 75% of their 16 games in all competitions.

If they do score I suspect JOAO PEDRO will have had a hand in it. The Brazilian, who is expected to start alongside Danny Welbeck, has scored four and set up two in just 442 Premier League minutes - a G+A per 90 average of 0.42. His price TO SCORE OR ASSIST looks good, especially considering Fulham have only kept two clean sheets all season.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT, Thursday

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Home 13/8 | Draw 14/5 | Away 13/10 Bournemouth and Tottenham rank in the top two for high turnovers and with two uncompromising managers in the dugouts we look set for a cracker. The bookies agree, with Sky Bet pricing over 2.5 goals at 4/11 and 50+ booking points is 8/11 (58% chance). With bookings expected, the player card market is worth dipping into.

RYAN CHRISTIE has been carded five times in 10 Premier League starts this term, averaging 1.7 fouls per start. Interestingly, four of his bookings have come against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle so he clearly relishes the big occasion and his price TO BE CARDED on Thursday is too big at 5/1.