Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for Saturday 21 September

Luton vs Sheff Wed Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 17/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 29/10 LUTON were well fancied at the start of the season and have simply come out on the wrong side of things a few times so far this season, producing exactly the kind of displays everyone would have expected. Continue in the same vein and results will catch up with performances. CLICK HERE to back Luton with Sky Bet Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, have failed to back up an opening weekend performance that saw them thrash Plymouth 4-0, struggling in subsequent games. The near even money about a recently relegated Premier League team against a side who narrowly avoided relegation to League One only a few months ago, should be backed.

Scott Parker has started well at Burnley

Portsmouth have had an horrendous fixture list to start life back in the Championship. After battling gamely to draws in their first three games against Leeds, Luton and Middlesbrough, it's caught up with them. They conceded three at home to both Sunderland and West Brom, only getting on the scoresheet against the former in stoppage time via an own goal. BURNLEY have made a strong start under Scott Parker, thrashing Luton and Cardiff, being edged by Sunderland and drawing their derby with Blackburn before impressively winning 1-0 at Leeds last weekend. CLICK HERE for Burnley vs Portsmouth markets with Sky Bet They have only conceded three goals in five games. Backing the Clarets in the win to nil offers a best price of 6/4, but a CLEAN SHEET alone is available at 6/5

Alassana Jatta is flying for Notts County

Veteran Notts County striker David McGoldrick sits atop the Sky Bet League Two goalscoring charts with four already, and seems to have taken the attention away from his star team-mate ALASSANA JATTA. McGoldrick's goals have come via two braces, whereas Jatta has scored in four successive games in all competitions. He came off the bench to help rescue victory for them at Bromley last weekend, and he is now averaging an incredible 1.29 xG per 90 this season - not far off double anyone else in League Two. His goals per 90 stands at 0.94, so he's also taking his chances. It feels like a huge game is an inevitability for the Notts striker, and with him priced significantly bigger than his experienced team-mate TO SCORE ANYTIME against Gillingham, I'll be backing him to do so as well as taking small punts on JATTA 2+ GOALS and JATTA TO SCORE A HAT-TRICK. CLICK HERE to back Jatta with Sky Bet The latter is 100/1 compared with 55/1 for McGoldrick, which makes little sense.