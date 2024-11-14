Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Saturday 16 November

1.5pts Accrington to beat Swindon (15:00) at 11/8 (William Hill, Betfred)
1pt Over 4.5 goals in Harrogate vs Chesterfield (15:00) at 5/1 (Betfair)
2pts Chesterfield to win and over 2.5 goals at 17/10 (Hills, Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Chesterfield to win and over 3.5 goals at 18/5 (Hills, Betfred)
1pt Charlie McCann to score anytime in Forest Green vs York (17:30) at 11/2 (bet365)
2pts Over 4.5 cards in Albania vs Czechia (19:45) at 9/10 (bet365, BetVictor)
1.5pts Both teams 20+ booking points in Sweden vs Slovakia (19:45) at 5/4 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt A sending off in Sweden vs Slovakia (19:45) at 22/5 (Unibet)
Joe Townsend
Having failed to win any of their opening eight Sky Bet League Two games, ACCRINGTON have won four of their last six - six of nine in all competitions - including an impressive 3-0 win at pre-season title favourites Chesterfield last weekend.
Four clean sheets in their past five matches in league and FA Cup has formed the backbone of their success, which sets them up well TO WIN against a Swindon team on a wretched run going back more than a year.
Experienced EFL boss Ian Holloway was brought in last month to try and arrest a decline the Robins' two previous managers could not.
Swindon remain with just two league wins all season, 22nd and only two points off the bottom. They have taken just 47 points from their past 52 fourth-tier matches, a 0.90 point per game average.
Joe Townsend
The Jekyll and Hyde nature of CHESTERFIELD this season was no better exemplified than by last week's 3-0 loss to Accrington. Although their first home defeat, they have now won only once at their own ground (W1 D6 L1) with the away form of Paul Cook's side keeping them in promotion contention.
They are W4 D1 L2 on their travels, with a staggering goal difference of +12, five goals better than any other team in the division.
They hit five at Crewe and Morecambe, and three at Doncaster and Accrington for victories, also sharing an entertaining 2-2 draw at Bromley. Their defeats came at early-season pacesetters Gillingham and current leaders Port Vale, both of whom are built on defensive organisation.
Struggling Harrogate have lost five of their eight home matches, and conceded at least three times on four occasions already.
With CHESTERFIELD TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS available at 17/10, it is worth taking alongside the more ambitious 18/5 about CHESTERFIELD TO WIN AND OVER 3.5 GOALS.
Those goals lines are prohibitively priced as singles, but OVER 4.5 GOALS is worth a play at 5/1.
Joe Townsend
After successive relegations Forest Green have made a strong start in their bid for promotion from the National League, trailing Saturday's opponents (and leaders) York by a point and a place after 17 games. However, it could have been even better.
Their new pitch was deemed unplayable at the start of the season, meaning Rovers have played just six home matches and 11 away.
Steve Cotterill's side have been close to perfect at the aptly named New Lawn, winning every game other than a draw with Wealdstone where they surrendered a 2-0 lead.
There is value in backing one of their star performers CHARLIE MCCANN TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/2.
Having spent 18 months as part of a struggling team after joining from Rangers with Forest Green bottom of League One, the young midfielder has benefited greatly from being part of a winning side, scoring six and assisting three goals already this term.
There were signs last season with the 22-year-old scoring in his final two matches of the campaign, meaning he has found the net in eight of his last 19 games.
Jake Osgathorpe
Group 1 of Nations League B is finely poised ahead of the final two matches. All four teams could still go up automatically, and all four sides could still be relegated automatically; it really is all to play for.
Unsurprisingly given how closely matched Czechia, Albania, Ukraine and Georgia are, every game has been hotly contested, with the card per game average at a huge 4.9.
With the stakes high, I'm more than happy to back a continuation of that theme and take the 9/10 available for OVER 4.5 CARDS.
Czechia have been the card crazy side of the group, collecting 3, 5, 1 and 4 cards themselves, with the over 4.5 line breached in three of four outings. Albania have collected 2, 1, 2 and 3 cards in their contests.
The referee appointment of Sandro Scharer is a good one too, with the Swiss ref averaging 4.4 cards per game this season.
Jake Osgathorpe
The one thing this Nations League innovation has brought is competitive internationals, and Sweden's clash with Slovakia is exactly that.
This is basically 'winner goes up'. The pair are tied on points and should Saturday's clash deliver a victory for either side, that team will be promoted to Nations League B, while the loser will need to come through a play-off against an existing League B team.
With the stakes high, it's another card-based bet for me, especially with the referee appointment of Ukrainian Mykola Balakin, who has brandished 25 yellows and four reds in just six Ukrainian league games this season.
We're backing BOTH TEAMS 20+ BOOKING POINTS at odds-against.
Sweden have collected multiple cards in three of four Nations League games, Slovakia in two of their four, while the previous head-to-head saw a 3-2 card split.
With a good referee and the stakes higher than usual, plus some excellent foul-drawing players on show, we could see plenty of cards for both sides.
Given the referee's red card record this season (four in six matches), and the fact there have already been two reds across the pair's seven Nations League fixtures, backing a SENDING OFF IN THE MATCH also appeals at above 4/1.
Odds correct at 1410 GMT (12/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.