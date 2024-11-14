Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Saturday 16 November

Football betting tips: EFL, Nations League 1.5pts Accrington to beat Swindon (15:00) at 11/8 (William Hill, Betfred) 1pt Over 4.5 goals in Harrogate vs Chesterfield (15:00) at 5/1 (Betfair) 2pts Chesterfield to win and over 2.5 goals at 17/10 (Hills, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Chesterfield to win and over 3.5 goals at 18/5 (Hills, Betfred) 1pt Charlie McCann to score anytime in Forest Green vs York (17:30) at 11/2 (bet365) 2pts Over 4.5 cards in Albania vs Czechia (19:45) at 9/10 (bet365, BetVictor) 1.5pts Both teams 20+ booking points in Sweden vs Slovakia (19:45) at 5/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt A sending off in Sweden vs Slovakia (19:45) at 22/5 (Unibet) CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Forest Green vs York Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV: DAZN

Home 5/4 | Draw 11/5 | Away 7/4 Joe Townsend After successive relegations Forest Green have made a strong start in their bid for promotion from the National League, trailing Saturday's opponents (and leaders) York by a point and a place after 17 games. However, it could have been even better. Their new pitch was deemed unplayable at the start of the season, meaning Rovers have played just six home matches and 11 away. Steve Cotterill's side have been close to perfect at the aptly named New Lawn, winning every game other than a draw with Wealdstone where they surrendered a 2-0 lead.

There is value in backing one of their star performers CHARLIE MCCANN TO SCORE ANYTIME at 11/2. Having spent 18 months as part of a struggling team after joining from Rangers with Forest Green bottom of League One, the young midfielder has benefited greatly from being part of a winning side, scoring six and assisting three goals already this term. There were signs last season with the 22-year-old scoring in his final two matches of the campaign, meaning he has found the net in eight of his last 19 games.

Albania vs Czechia Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Saturday

Albania vs Czechia Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Saturday

Home 21/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 23/20 Jake Osgathorpe Group 1 of Nations League B is finely poised ahead of the final two matches. All four teams could still go up automatically, and all four sides could still be relegated automatically; it really is all to play for. Unsurprisingly given how closely matched Czechia, Albania, Ukraine and Georgia are, every game has been hotly contested, with the card per game average at a huge 4.9. With the stakes high, I'm more than happy to back a continuation of that theme and take the 9/10 available for OVER 4.5 CARDS. Czechia have been the card crazy side of the group, collecting 3, 5, 1 and 4 cards themselves, with the over 4.5 line breached in three of four outings. Albania have collected 2, 1, 2 and 3 cards in their contests. The referee appointment of Sandro Scharer is a good one too, with the Swiss ref averaging 4.4 cards per game this season.