Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Friday 15 November

Denmark vs Spain

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Spain have not taken their foot of the gas since winning the Euro’s. Four games into their Nations League campaign and La Roja remain unbeaten taking 10 points, scoring eight and keeping three clean sheets putting them three points clear at the top of League A Group 4.

The visitors are missing key personnel here though. Luis de la Fuente will be without Dani Carvajal, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Rodri, Unai Simon and Pau Torres for the trip to Copenhagen. Captain ALVARO MORATA has been passed fit to play after picking up a head injury in AC Milan training.

The frontman puts himself about. He has committed an average of 1.6 fouls for club and country this term, that is two per game in this competition and 1.7 at the Euro’s.

Fouls committed last 8 competitive starts:

Serbia: 2

Denmark: 2

England: 0

France: 3

Germany: 2

Georgia: 3

Italy: 2

Croatia: 2

At odds against, backing Morata TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals in what promises to be a physical battle with Jannik Vestergaard.