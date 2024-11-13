Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Friday 15 November

2pts Alvaro Morata 2+ fouls in Denmark vs Spain at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Conor Bradley anytime goalscorer in N Ireland vs Belarus at 13/2 (Boylesports)
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Spain have not taken their foot of the gas since winning the Euro’s. Four games into their Nations League campaign and La Roja remain unbeaten taking 10 points, scoring eight and keeping three clean sheets putting them three points clear at the top of League A Group 4.
The visitors are missing key personnel here though. Luis de la Fuente will be without Dani Carvajal, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Rodri, Unai Simon and Pau Torres for the trip to Copenhagen. Captain ALVARO MORATA has been passed fit to play after picking up a head injury in AC Milan training.
The frontman puts himself about. He has committed an average of 1.6 fouls for club and country this term, that is two per game in this competition and 1.7 at the Euro’s.
Fouls committed last 8 competitive starts:
At odds against, backing Morata TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals in what promises to be a physical battle with Jannik Vestergaard.
Michael O’Neill said CONOR BRADLEY is a ‘really important player’ for Northern Ireland ahead of the last international break. That feels like an understatement considering the Anfield ace captained his side to a 5-0 win over Bulgaria in their last game.
At Liverpool, Bradley is a full back but for his country he plays more advanced. According to FBref, he has started in central midfield, on the right and up front in the Nations League so it isn’t a surprise to see his offensive output increase.
Bradley has notched up eight shots in four games and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.
