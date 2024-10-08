Any Other Bets: Nations League tips for Friday 11 October

Slovakia vs Sweden Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

Home 7/5 | Draw 11/5 | Away 13/8 Remember former Coventry striker VIKTOR GYOKERES? He scored 21 goals en route to their Sky Bet Championship play-off final defeat in 2022/23. It earned him a move to Sporting where he has scored 40 goals in two Primeira Liga seasons and assisted another 11. He finished eight goals clear as top goalscorer last season and has scored five more than anyone else this term.

Gyokeres already has three to his name in this Nations League campaign and has set up another two. The scary part is he is underperforming his xG, racking up 3.3, so you could make the case he should have had scored more. The frontman was at the double against Estonia and his third came via the spot against Azerbaijan. Although Sweden’s next opponents Slovakia rank significantly higher, the 2/1 for Gyokeres TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too large. CLICK HERE to back Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime with Sky Bet

Hungary vs Netherlands Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

Home 18/5 | Draw 29/10 | Away 4/7 Hungary haven’t scored in either of their two Nations League games. Germany beat them 5-0 and Hungary only hit the target with one of their six shots. They followed that up with a 0-0 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and failed to create a chance of 0.30 xG or greater. Marco Rossi’s side have struggled to create and when they do they don’t take their chances. The NETHERLANDS have conceded four in two games. Germany scored twice from 21 shots and created three big chances. Bosnia and Herzegovina also netted twice but were very clinical, only having three shots on target. They should limit Hungary to very little and backing them TO WIN TO NIL appeals at 2/1. CLICK HERE to back the Netherlands to win to nil with Sky Bet