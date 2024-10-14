Any Other Bets: Nations League and FA Cup replay tips for Tuesday 15 October

Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 4/5 | Draw 21/10 | Away 100/30 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Don't expect fireworks at Windsor Park. Northern Ireland host Bulgaria in Nations League C Group 3 where there has been a distinct lack of goals. Between the quartet in that group, there have only been four goals scored, three of which have come against basement boys Luxembourg. Northern Ireland lost 1-0 in the reverse then drew 0-0 at Belarus. Guess what the score was between Belarus and Bulgaria? Yep, that's right, 0-0. In six Group 3 games, none have seen over 2.5 goals, five have returned one or fewer scored and three have ended goalless. Taking NO FIRST GOALSCORER is the same bet and same price as taking the 0-0 correct score. However, backing the former covers us if the only goal(s) of the game are own goals.

Lithuania vs Romania Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 5/1 | Draw 29/10 | Away 4/9 Tom Carnduff Romania have probably established themselves as the best League C nation. Victory over Lithuania on Tuesday night could leave them on the verge of promotion. They're priced at 4/9 to do just that and it's difficult to see any other outcome considering the strength of this attack - they've netted three in each of their three outings so far. Lithuania sit bottom with three defeats, two of which have been at home. We could well see a similar outcome to when these sides last met in September.

That contest saw ANDREI RATIU have a few efforts towards goal, making his 16/1 price for a goal anytime here worth backing. Romania's right-back saw both come from just inside of the area, although they were both blocked, yet he is an attack-minded full-back with the ability to strike. He's done so already in Rayo Vallecano's win over Osasuna a few weeks ago. All seven La Liga outings have delivered at least one shot, with four of those having 2+. Romania have demonstrated a slight favouritism to attacking down their right side during this Nations League campaign. Ratiu may well get one really good chance to score.

Gateshead vs Hednesford Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 1/7 | Draw 7/1 | Away 14/1 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

Hednesford forced a replay against GATESHEAD on Saturday after the step four side drew 1-1 with a team four points off the top of the National League. Unfortunately for Hednesford, there is a very quick turnaround between the two games and when you factor in the four-hour drive up to Gateshead, it is hard to see an upset on Tyneside. Hednesford at 14/1 to win in 90 minutes and it's not hard to see why when we factor in the quality of the hosts. Gateshead have only lost once at home this season and six times in 23 league games last term. Backing them TO WIN TO NIL in this FA Cup replay boosts their odds for success from 1/7 to evens.