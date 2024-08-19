Any Other Bets: National League for Tuesday 20 August

Football betting tips: National League 1pt Ollie Pearce to score anytime in York vs Rochdale at 12/5 (bet365) 1pt Barnet, Eastleigh, Oldham, Sutton and York all to win at 53.64/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Nick Haughton to score anytime in Oldham vs AFC Fylde at 11/4 (bet365) *All games kick off at 19:45 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Oldham v AFC Fylde Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 10/11 | Draw 9/4 | Away 5/2 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill NICK HAUGHTON netted 18 goals last term in the National League (0.51 goals per 90), four in his last six appearances and looks to have picked up where he left off. Fylde’s creative catalyst has already netted five goals this season. He scored an opening day hattrick against Solihull Moors and was at the double at Eastleigh at the weekend including a panenka from the spot.

His career peaked in the third tier with Fleetwood where he made 40 appearances from 2014-17 and it's no secret he should be playing at a higher level but with 23 goals across his 45 appearances in the fifth tier, Haughton is showing his class. CLICK HERE to bet on Oldham vs AFC Fylde with Sky Bet Fylde take on Oldham in midweek, one of only three sides in the division which remain unbeaten and one of only two sides yet to concede which obviously does not bode well for this punt but at 11/4, Haughton’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks too big.

York vs Rochdale Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Tuesday

Home 11/8 | Draw 21/10 | Away 13/8 Jake Osgathorpe York have started the new season in a steady fashion, drawing with a decent Southend side before easing to a 2-0 win over Tamworth last time out. Manager Adam Hinshelwood likes to play front foot, attacking football, and having made some excellent signings for the level, they will be near the top of the table. Rochdale could well join them at the top end of the table, but I fancy the home side to lay down a marker. The 6/4 price about a home win looks good, but the angle I prefer is York starting striker OLLIE PEARCE TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to bet on York vs Rochdale with Sky Bet Pearce played at Worthing under York's current manager, and netted 46 in 51 appearances last season before moving to the Minstermen. He opened his account on Saturday from the penalty spot - another bonus for this bet - and can make it successive games with a goal on Tuesday.

Fivefold accumulator Tom Carnduff Ah, why not treat yourself to a fivefold on Tuesday night? Four home teams and one on the road make up a best-priced 53.64/1 accumulator that's caught my eye, with the smallest price of 45/1 still well worth a go. CLICK HERE to back Barnet, Eastleigh, Oldham, Sutton and York all to win with Sky Bet Let's start with those playing in front of their own supporters, where title favourites BARNET are fancied to get the better of Forest Green. They may have suffered a surprise defeat to Halifax on opening day yet they bounced back by securing victory at Ebbsfleet. Forest Green have been scoring but they did come in contests at Aldershot and Boston. In home matches, the title favourites should be looking to win plenty. Elsewhere, I'll side with EASTLEIGH to beat Solihull Moors - the latter a team who always seem fancied with the bookmakers. Former Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis has enjoyed a really positive spell after stepping into management with Eastleigh back in February, with wins over Fylde and Maidenhead both coming by two-goal margins.

OLDHAM are next up as they host Fylde. Wins against Braintree and Wealdstone have all come with clean sheets to give them the perfect start to the campaign. That's a good sign against a Fylde side who have conceded six across their opening two games - even if they did score five in response. A team fancied to go well this season is YORK, with a tricky home contest up against Rochdale next. There is an argument to make about backing teams who are expected to go well when playing at home - they did follow up a positive draw away at Southend on opening weekend with a win against Tamworth last time out. Finally, I'm taking SUTTON as the only away side when they go to Wealdstone. Sutton thrashed Altrincham 5-0 in their last contest, following up the opening day draw at Tamworth, while Wealdstone have lost both of their games so far.