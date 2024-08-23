Any Other Bets: National League for Monday 26 August

Football betting tips: National League 1pt Barnet, Braintree, Halifax, Southend and York all to win at 23/1 (Unibet) 1pt Over 2.5 goals in Oldham vs Gateshead, Eastleigh vs Sutton, Chester vs Scarborough, Leamington vs Rushall Olympic & Spennymoor vs Brackley at 28/1 (bet365) *All games kick off at 15:00 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Win accumulator Jake Osgathorpe With all 12 National League games kicking off at 3pm, it would be rude not to have a little accumulator, you know, 'for interest'. BRAINTREE look a solid proposition to beat rock bottom Ebbsfleet. Despite picking up only four points from four games, the hosts have played a tough schedule, with their two home game coming against Yeovil (1-0 loss) and Aldershot (2-1 win). Ebbsfleet are pointless after four and have shipped 13 goals in total, eight in their two away games. Pre-season title fvourites BARNET have recovered from an opening day loss to win three on the spin and travel to a Maidenhead side still winless. The strugglers have netted only once in four games this season. HALIFAX may be down in 16th but they are a daunting proposition at home, just ask Barnet. In fact, the Shaymen have already hosted three of the pre-season favourites for a play-off spot, beating Barnet and holding red-hot Gateshead to a draw. They welcome Solihull Moors on Monday who have lost both away games to date. CLICK HERE to back Barnet, Braintree, Halifax, Southend and York all to win with Sky Bet There was no points deduction to start this season for SOUTHEND, but the schedule makers could have been kinder. They've already faced hotly-fancied York, pre-season favourites Barnet as well as Hartlepool, with their sole victory coming against Boston. They should pick up a second win at home to Dagenham and Redbridge. Finally, YORK are the shortest price team in this acca as they welcome Boston. The Minstermen have impressed so far, winning both home games to nil and avoiding defeat in two tricky away games (Southend and Sutton). Boston have struggled, losing to nil against established fifth-tier sides while only drawing against fellow newly-promoted team Tamworth.