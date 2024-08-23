Any Other Bets: National League for Monday 26 August

1pt Barnet, Braintree, Halifax, Southend and York all to win at 23/1 (Unibet)
1pt Over 2.5 goals in Oldham vs Gateshead, Eastleigh vs Sutton, Chester vs Scarborough, Leamington vs Rushall Olympic & Spennymoor vs Brackley at 28/1 (bet365)
*All games kick off at 15:00
Jake Osgathorpe
With all 12 National League games kicking off at 3pm, it would be rude not to have a little accumulator, you know, 'for interest'.
BRAINTREE look a solid proposition to beat rock bottom Ebbsfleet. Despite picking up only four points from four games, the hosts have played a tough schedule, with their two home game coming against Yeovil (1-0 loss) and Aldershot (2-1 win). Ebbsfleet are pointless after four and have shipped 13 goals in total, eight in their two away games.
Pre-season title fvourites BARNET have recovered from an opening day loss to win three on the spin and travel to a Maidenhead side still winless. The strugglers have netted only once in four games this season.
HALIFAX may be down in 16th but they are a daunting proposition at home, just ask Barnet. In fact, the Shaymen have already hosted three of the pre-season favourites for a play-off spot, beating Barnet and holding red-hot Gateshead to a draw. They welcome Solihull Moors on Monday who have lost both away games to date.
There was no points deduction to start this season for SOUTHEND, but the schedule makers could have been kinder. They've already faced hotly-fancied York, pre-season favourites Barnet as well as Hartlepool, with their sole victory coming against Boston. They should pick up a second win at home to Dagenham and Redbridge.
Finally, YORK are the shortest price team in this acca as they welcome Boston. The Minstermen have impressed so far, winning both home games to nil and avoiding defeat in two tricky away games (Southend and Sutton). Boston have struggled, losing to nil against established fifth-tier sides while only drawing against fellow newly-promoted team Tamworth.
Tom Carnduff
The quick turnaround in fixtures for the National League set-up has led to goals in recent years.
For context, teams play on the Saturday and then the Monday to try and capitalise on the bank holiday revenue, as uncomfortable as the amount of game time can be for players.
In the 23/24 National League, 59% of games on the late August bank holiday Monday returned over 2.5 goals. In 22/23, it was 55%. This was above the league averages of three or more goals being scored across the whole season (55% in 23/24; 51% in 22/23).
It extends to the National League North too. Last season it was, like the division above, 59% of games for over 2.5. In 22/23 and 21/22 it was lower but a note should be made that both teams were contributing - BTTS landed in 67% in 2021 and then 50% the following year.
Slightly tired defensive legs play a part here which means I'm willing to target five games all to see three or more goals across these two leagues:
National League
National League North
EASTLEIGH's start to the campaign has been superb - winning all four and scoring at least two in three of those games - they also conceded against Solihull and Fylde. SUTTON have had little issue in finding the net so far.
GATESHEAD are another early flier having scored in all four outings so far - 2+ coming in three of those, as did BTTS. OLDHAM have scored in every game so far.
My National League North bets focus on SCARBOROUGH, with Jono Greening's side having over 2.5 land in all of their games so far.
The same applies to RUSHALL OLYMPIC as they go to a Leamington side who drew 2-2 in their last home contest.
BRACKLEY should be another high on confidence after hitting four in their last game (a home win over Curzon Ashton), while SPENNYMOOR have had over 2.5 in three of their four.
Odds correct at 1115 BST (26/08/24)
