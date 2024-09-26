Sporting Life
Any Other Bets - Koke

Any Other Bets: La Liga & Serie A tips for Sunday 29 September

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
15:38 · FRI September 27, 2024

Football betting tips: La Liga & Serie A

2pts Romelu Lukaku to score or assist in Napoli vs Monza (19:45) at 9/10 (Unibet)

0.5pts Koke to be carded in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (20:00) at 16/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Napoli vs Monza

It is very much a case of different club, same ROMELU LUKAKU.

At Napoli, the frontman has only played 174 Serie A minutes this term but scored two and set up a further two which translates to a G+A per 90 average of 2.08.

Lukaku

This is nothing new, Lukaku always scores goals or sets them up in Italy.

Across five seasons (including this one) for Napoli, Roma and Inter, he has had a hand in 96 goals in 129 appearances with his lowest G+A p90 being 0.55.

Lukaku will fancy his chances of having a hand in at least one goal against Monza, a side without a clean sheet in five games, and at 9/10 his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST is worth a tout.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

There has not been much between the two sides in Madrid recently.

Real Madrid won La Liga last season, finishing 19 points ahead of Atletico, and dominated on the continent winning 2 of the last 3 Champions League trophies.

But when the pair square off, it is pretty even.

Atleti won two of the last six meetings, Real have won two and the others have ended all-square. While picking a winner looks tricky, the tumultuous nature of these usually means one thing is certain: cards.

Across those six meetings, there have been an average of over six cards a game.

KOKE price TO BE SHOWN A CARD therefore appeals.

The Spanish midfielder already has two to his name this term and picked up bookings in half of the last six meetings (one of those coming in extra time).

Odds correct at 1535 BST (27/09/24)

FOOTBALL TIPS