Any Other Bets: La Liga & Serie A tips for Sunday 29 September

Home 1/3 | Draw 19/5 | Away 15/2 It is very much a case of different club, same ROMELU LUKAKU. At Napoli, the frontman has only played 174 Serie A minutes this term but scored two and set up a further two which translates to a G+A per 90 average of 2.08.

This is nothing new, Lukaku always scores goals or sets them up in Italy. Across five seasons (including this one) for Napoli, Roma and Inter, he has had a hand in 96 goals in 129 appearances with his lowest G+A p90 being 0.55. Lukaku will fancy his chances of having a hand in at least one goal against Monza, a side without a clean sheet in five games, and at 9/10 his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST is worth a tout.

There has not been much between the two sides in Madrid recently. Real Madrid won La Liga last season, finishing 19 points ahead of Atletico, and dominated on the continent winning 2 of the last 3 Champions League trophies. But when the pair square off, it is pretty even. Atleti won two of the last six meetings, Real have won two and the others have ended all-square. While picking a winner looks tricky, the tumultuous nature of these usually means one thing is certain: cards. Across those six meetings, there have been an average of over six cards a game. KOKE price TO BE SHOWN A CARD therefore appeals. The Spanish midfielder already has two to his name this term and picked up bookings in half of the last six meetings (one of those coming in extra time).