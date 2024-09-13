Any Other Bets: La Liga and Serie A tips for Sunday 15 September

Monza vs Inter Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 13/2 | Draw 15/4 | Away 4/11 NICOLO BARELLA is a huge price TO BE CARDED in Serie A this weekend. Inter head to Monza and with a card-happy official overseeing proceedings, the 18/5 available cannot be scoffed at. CLICK HERE to back Nicolo Barella to be shown a card with Sky Bet The midfielder has notched up 83 cards in his career (0.32 cards per 90) and based of Barella’s cynical record, it is understandable why some firms have this angle at 23/10. Inter’s midfielder is yet to pick up a card this term but may struggle on Sunday as his opponents have drawn the second most fouls per game in the division this season (14.7).

Atletico vs Valencia Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1

Home 1/3 | Draw 19/5 | Away 8/1