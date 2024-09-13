Any Other Bets: La Liga and Serie A tips for Sunday 15 September

2pts Antoine Griezmann to score or assist in Atletico Madrid vs Valencia (20:00) at 5/6 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Nicolo Barella to be carded in Monza vs Inter (19:45) at 18/5 (Unibet)
NICOLO BARELLA is a huge price TO BE CARDED in Serie A this weekend. Inter head to Monza and with a card-happy official overseeing proceedings, the 18/5 available cannot be scoffed at.
The midfielder has notched up 83 cards in his career (0.32 cards per 90) and based of Barella’s cynical record, it is understandable why some firms have this angle at 23/10.
Inter’s midfielder is yet to pick up a card this term but may struggle on Sunday as his opponents have drawn the second most fouls per game in the division this season (14.7).
ANTOINE GRIEZMANN really is a creative machine. Tom fancies him to make the most assists in the Champions League this season and I think he will have a hand in at least one goal on Sunday when Atletico host Valencia.
The Frenchman has already scored one and set up another two in La Liga this season having only played 287 minutes.
This is nothing new though. In a career spanning 17 seasons and 535 domestic appearances, Griezmann has only failed to hit double figures for goals and assists once. He averages 0.62 G+A per 90 and based on that alone the 5/6 about him TO SCORE OR ASSIST is solid value.
Odds correct at 1530 BST (13/09/2024)
