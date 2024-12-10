Any Other Bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League tips for Thursday 12 December

2pts Christopher Nkunku to score anytime in Astana vs Chelsea (15:30) at 9/5 (Unibet)
0.5pt Christopher Nkunku to score 2+ goals in Astana vs Chelsea (15:30) at 10/1 (Unibet)
***More tips to be added
Jake Osgathorpe
It doesn't get much more Europa Conference League than this. Chelsea, playing in Kazakhstan, at 3.30pm.
The Blues are making light work of the league phase as expected, winning all four matches and scoring 18 times in the process.
Astana are down in 23rd, picking up four points from their four games against Serbian side TSC, Welsh side The New Saints, Cypriot side Pafos FC and Portuguese team Vitoria Guimaraes. Fair to say, this is a huge step up.
Enzo Maresca has continued to field a second string side in this competition, though Chelsea's squad is so deep that their second team would likely be a top half Premier League side, which explains why they are trouncing everyone in Europe's tertiary competition.
CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU is among that second team, and he's been scoring for fun in this competition, meaning it's staggering to see a price of 9/5 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME available here.
That price is standout with Unibet and BetMGM, though I still think the next best 5/4 with Sky Bet is value.
Nkunku has scored in all six of his Conference League outings stretching back to the qualifying round, netting seven times in total. His overall record is sensational too, with the Frenchman starting only 10 games in all competitions and scoring in eight of them - firing 11 times when starting.
He's simply too good for this level, and is playing in a team too good for this level that continue to create numerous chances for him. He's averaging 1.30 xG per 90 in the Conference League which highlights exactly that.
More of the same should be expected here, and, given the fact we know he is the Blues' penalty taker, the 9/5 about him finding the net again on Thursday is simply massive.
I wasn't going to, but having looked at Astana's performances against much lesser teams than Chelsea, I have to back him TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at 10/1.
Astana, against very poor sides, have allowed a whopping 2.74 xGA... Just imagine what Chelsea could do to them.
The Blues should have a field day, and Nkunku could be on the end of a bucket load of chances and has scored a brace and a hat-trick across his 10 starts this season already.
Odds correct at 1930 GMT (10/12/24)
