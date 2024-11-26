Any Other Bets: Europa League and Conference League tips for Thursday 28 November

Heidenheim vs Chelsea Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Thursday

Home 21/4 | Draw 7/2 | Away 4/11 Jake Osgathorpe Chelsea have made light work of their Europa Conference League opponents so far, winning all three matches by an aggregate of 16-3. This is unsurprising given the squad depth at their disposal, and the Blues should again win comfortably here. Heidenheim have also won three of three in the Conference League, but a game against this Chelsea side is a completely different proposition to anything they have faced in this competition so far. It will be closer to what they faced last weekend, when losing 5-2 to Bayer Leverkusen. In fact, their games against fellow Bundesliga sides have not gone well of late - losing five of six and conceding 13 times. Enzo Maresca's side should prove too strong and again score plenty of goals, meaning CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU's price of 11/8 TO SCORE ANYTIME again looks value. CLICK HERE to back Christopher Nkunku to score anytime with Sky Bet He's scored in every Conference League game to date, including qualifiers, bagging six in total from 17 shots equating to 4.6 xG. So far he's averaging 1.15 xG per 90.

I expected to see odds-on quotes here for a player who has scored in six of his seven starts this season, netting nine in total across those games. As well as getting plenty of chances from open play, another bonus for this bet is that Nkunku is the designated penalty taker, and given the pace and trickery Chelsea have in attack, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Frenchman net from the spot yet again.

Home 1/5 | Draw 11/2 | Away 11/1 Jimmy ‘The Punt’ Cantrill It’s Ruben Amorim's second game as Manchester United manager on Thursday, his first at Old Trafford, and with a host of players ruled out with injuries or returning to fitness it is tricky to guess his XI.

How he wants his side to play is a little easier to decipher. In the 1-1 draw with Ipswich , out of possession, his midfielders squeezed right up as did his defenders and this will make life difficult for Bodo/Glimt. It’s the reason visitors midfielder PATRICK BERG could be in for a long night. Berg has already picked up two cards in four Europa League appearances this season and looks a nice price TO BE CARDED again at Old Trafford. CLICK HERE to back Patrick Berg to be carded with Sky Bet In total, he has three in nine appearances in the competition and could add to that tally given a card happy referee takes charge. Lawrence Visser dished out seven yellows and a red card in Tottenham’s defeat at Galatasaray recently.

