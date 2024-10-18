Any Other Bets: EFL tips for Saturday 19 October

1.5pts Emmanuel Latte Lath to score anytime in Middlesbrough vs Bristol City at 41/20 (Unibet)
2pts Wigan to keep a clean sheet vs Cambridge at 7/4 (Boylesports)
1pt Wigan to beat Cambridge at 13/10 (General)
2pts Crewe to beat Salford at 13/10 (Betfred, William Hill)
1pt Doncaster to beat Swindon at 13/10 (General)
All games kick off at 15:00 on Saturday
Middlesbrough sit ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table and top according to expected points (xP), a reflection of how good their overall performances have been, with the glaring issue 10 goals scored from chances equating to 16.7 expected goals (xG).
Michael Carrick usually works things out and there have been signs lately he already has, with it a surprise when his team conceded twice late on at Watford before the international break to deny them a third straight win.
Much of the issue with Boro's wastefulness at the top-end of the pitch lies with last season's top scorer EMMANUEL LATTE LATH who hasn't found the net since an opening-weekend penalty against Swansea, failing to score from 2.54 non-penalty xG.
The Ivory Coast international, who scored 16 times in 23 league starts and seven substitute appearances last term, came very close to leaving the Riverside for Ipswich on deadline day and it's hard to believe this isn't a small hang over from that failed move.
He continues to get into the right areas though, and against a Bristol City team who have recorded just one clean sheet all season we should back him TO SCORE ANYTIME at what is a generous 41/20, and end his nine-match barren run.
Cambridge really are going through a time.
Rooted to the bottom of League One with a single point after nine matches they're already seven points adrift of safety.
The sacking of Mark Bonner and appointment of Garry Monk has not gone well. The former Swansea, Leeds and Middlesbrough manager's record now stands at W2 D5 L14 with no win in 17 games.
Cambridge have scored just six goals in nine league games this season, failing to find the net in six of those fixtures and now face a WIGAN team that has kept seven straight clean sheets in all competitions.
Although four of those games have ended goalless, it's been a seriously impressive unbeaten run that's included trips to Lincoln and Stockport and home games with Stevenage, Exeter and Peterborough. They're last league defeat was a narrow one at overwhelming title favourites Birmingham.
At the 13/10 available an AWAY WIN should be backed as should the 7/4 about WIGAN CLEAN SHEET - all their victories this season have come in that manner, but the best price of 3/1 for Wigan win to nil is simply not value.
Crewe made a slow start to their League Two campaign, a regular occurrence for defeated play-off finalists, but are now very much up and running.
They have won their last three home matches without conceding - beating Morecambe, Harrogate and Gillingham - and are W6 D2 L1 home and away in their last nine league matches, conceding only three goals and keeping seven clean sheets.
Having drawn at second-placed Doncaster last weekend they'll head into this with plenty of confidence; unlike Salford.
Karl Robinson's men may have managed to draw three matches on the road but they were thumped at Newport in their last away game, scoring a late consolation for a less harsh 3-1 scoreline.
They followed that up with a disappointing home defeat by Grimsby and have now won just once in five games (W1 D1 L3).
It's hard to understand why 13/10 is being offered for a CREWE WIN with Lee Bell's side looking every inch the play-off contenders once again.
DONCASTER have been a touch unreliable this season, losing at Newport and Harrogate and getting thrashed at home by Chesterfield, but still sit second in the Sky Bet League Two table and are very much worth trusting at 13/10 TO WIN against one of the division's poorer teams.
A draw at Tranmere, goalless draw at home to Harrogate and win at Cheltenham will not dissuade me from believing Swindon are in for a season of struggle.
They've won just twice all season in all competitions, but their issues go back much further. Since getting to 19 points nine games (2.1 point per game) into 2023/24, with the on-loan Jake Young scoring for fun, Swindon have taken 46 points from their next 48 games (0.96 ppg).
Mark Kennedy replaced Gavin Gunning as manager in the summer and has taken 11 points from 11 games: no different.
Odds correct at 1525 BST (18/10/24)
