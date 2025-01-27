Any Other Bets: EFL tips for 28 January

Football betting tips: EFL best bets
1pt Andre Green to score anytime in Rotherham vs Cambridge at 15/4 (bet365)
0.5pt Andre Green to score 2+ goals at 33/1 (bet365)
2pts Bromley or Draw (Double Chance) vs Chesterfield at 8/11 (General)
1pt Alassana Jatta to score anytime in Notts County vs Carlisle at 6/4 (bet365)
*All games kick-off at 19:45
Further tips may follow
Rotherham vs Cambridge
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 4/6 | Draw 5/2 | Away 18/5
ANDRE GREEN netted in Rotherham’s 4-2 defeat at Burton.
The creative attacker only started two games in between his first and second league goal for the Millers but appears to have found a regular spot up front.
Green has scored twice in two games and set up another three meaning he has had a hand in all bar one of his side's last six goals.
At 15/4 and 33/1, his prices TO SCORE ANYTIME and SCORE 2+ GOALS appeal, the angles are as short 13/8 and 12/1 elsewhere.
Cambridge head to the New York Stadium with only one away league win this season and only two clean sheets.
Chesterfield vs Bromley
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 1/1 | Draw 23/10 | Away 11/5
BROMLEY are a good League Two team.
They have taken 35 points from 26 games and start the week a point behind Tuesday’s opponents.
Chesterfield were one of the ante-post favourites to win the division but a title push hasn't materialised and their home form has been a major factor.
The Spireites have dropped points in nine of their 13 games in Derbyshire (W4 D7 L2) and haven't won there since before Christmas.
Bromley have lost only two of their last eight on the road and four of their last 19 in all competitions, backing them to WIN or DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE certainly appeals at the prices.
Notts County vs Carlisle
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 8/13 | Draw 14/5 | Away 10/3
ALASSANA JATTA’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth a tout.
Notts County’s frontman has netted 12 times in the third tier this term, putting him one behind Matty Stevens and Michael Cheek in League Two’s top goalscorer race, and on 15 occasions in all competitions.
Jatta hasn't scored in three games, equalling his longest domestic drought of the season, so he is due one and the visit of Carlisle represents a good opportunity to get back amongst the goals.
Carlisle are second bottom, five points adrift and have only won three times in the league on their travels this term.
Odds correct at 1330 GMT (27/01/25)
