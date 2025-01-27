Any Other Bets: EFL tips for 28 January

Football betting tips: EFL best bets 1pt Andre Green to score anytime in Rotherham vs Cambridge at 15/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Andre Green to score 2+ goals at 33/1 (bet365) 2pts Bromley or Draw (Double Chance) vs Chesterfield at 8/11 (General) 1pt Alassana Jatta to score anytime in Notts County vs Carlisle at 6/4 (bet365) *All games kick-off at 19:45 Further tips may follow CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bromley manager Andy Woodman

BROMLEY are a good League Two team. They have taken 35 points from 26 games and start the week a point behind Tuesday’s opponents. Chesterfield were one of the ante-post favourites to win the division but a title push hasn't materialised and their home form has been a major factor. The Spireites have dropped points in nine of their 13 games in Derbyshire (W4 D7 L2) and haven't won there since before Christmas. Bromley have lost only two of their last eight on the road and four of their last 19 in all competitions, backing them to WIN or DRAW in the DOUBLE CHANCE certainly appeals at the prices. CLICK HERE to back Bromley win or draw with Sky Bet

Notts County vs Carlisle Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 8/13 | Draw 14/5 | Away 10/3

ALASSANA JATTA’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth a tout. CLICK HERE to back Alassana Jatta to score anytime with Sky Bet Notts County’s frontman has netted 12 times in the third tier this term, putting him one behind Matty Stevens and Michael Cheek in League Two’s top goalscorer race, and on 15 occasions in all competitions. Jatta hasn't scored in three games, equalling his longest domestic drought of the season, so he is due one and the visit of Carlisle represents a good opportunity to get back amongst the goals. Carlisle are second bottom, five points adrift and have only won three times in the league on their travels this term.