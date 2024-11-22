Any Other Bets: EFL and National League tips for Saturday 23 November

2pts Luton to beat Hull at 11/10 (Coral, William Hill)
1pt Under 1.5 goals in Wrexham vs Exeter at 11/4 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt No goalscorer in Wrexham vs Exeter at 10/1 (bet365, Sky Bet)
1pt Accrington to beat Bradford (Draw No Bet) at 13/5 (Unibet)
1.5pts Forest Green to beat Southend at 9/5 (Unibet, Sporting Index)
*All kick-off at 3pm
Pressure is mounting on LUTON manager Rob Edwards following a poor start to the Sky Bet Championship season that culminated in a 5-1 thrashing by Middlesbrough before the international break, a match in which Boro scored five times from six shots on target.
Such a collapse at the Riverside came from nowhere. Prior to that, Luton were showing clear signs of improvement - especially at home.
They are W4 D2 L1 across their past seven games at Kenilworth Road, with the 2-1 defeat by leaders Sunderland bitterly unfortunate (xG: LUT 1.80-0.70 SUN) and both draws, one back on October 1 having led Oxford 2-0 and the other a hard-fought contest with fifth-placed West Brom, not also without promise.
While according to underlying data, Luton's performances warrant them being in the top 10 rather than 21st, Hull are trending in the wrong direction.
There is definitely hope for the Hatters. I'm prepared to back them TO WIN at odds-against for the visit of Hull side winless in seven matches, losing four.
Third-placed Wrexham go off as odds-on favourites at home to ninth-placed Exeter; understandable given that Phil Parkinson has won 87% of his home league matches since taking charge in the summer of 2021.
There’s no doubt the Hollywood-backed club have adjusted superbly well to life in Sky Bet League One, but having started the campaign in a blaze of glory, they're now finding it tougher.
Seven of their last nine matches (excluding the EFL Trophy) have involved a maximum of one goal, winning two, losing three and twice drawing 0-0.
Those goalless draws took Wrexham's tally to three from just 15 league fixtures this season, which makes the 10/1 about NO GOALSCORER appeal greatly on Saturday.
Exeter are the only side to have conceded fewer than Wrexham's 11 goals in League One this term, with their defence breached on just 10 occasions.
Six of Gary Caldwell's men's 14 matches have seen two goals or fewer, which adds further weight to UNDER 1.5 GOALS being overpriced at 11/4.
After successive relegations FOREST GREEN have made a strong start in their bid for promotion from the National League, beating leaders York last weekend to sit top and two points clear after 18 games. However, it could have been even better.
Their new pitch was deemed unplayable at the start of the season, meaning Rovers have played just seven home matches and 11 away; there's every chance they'd be four or five points clear in normal circumstances.
Steve Cotterill's side have still been effective on their travels (W6 D3 L2) winning five of their last seven, which makes the 9/5 about them TO WIN at a Southend team who are 16th, with one win in five, and in possession of the sixth-worst home record in the division, far too good to turn down.
Given their own uptick in form, W5 D3 L1 with their only defeat since October 1 coming at MK Dons, ACCRINGTON would have at least been worthy of consideration for a trip to most sides in League Two at a standout 13/5 on the DRAW NO BET.
Add in the fact Bradford have suffered a major dip in form, with their only win in their last six matches coming against non-league Aldershot in the FA Cup, and are in the midst of an injury crisis and the away side should be backed.
Jack Shepherd was the latest Bantams player to limp off in their midweek EFL Trophy defeat by Rotherham, becoming the fourth left-sided player to be sidelined and leaving Graham Alexander seriously shorthanded
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (22/11/24)
