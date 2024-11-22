Any Other Bets: EFL and National League tips for Saturday 23 November

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 2pts Luton to beat Hull at 11/10 (Coral, William Hill) 1pt Under 1.5 goals in Wrexham vs Exeter at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt No goalscorer in Wrexham vs Exeter at 10/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) 1pt Accrington to beat Bradford (Draw No Bet) at 13/5 (Unibet) 1.5pts Forest Green to beat Southend at 9/5 (Unibet, Sporting Index) *All kick-off at 3pm CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Southend vs Forest Green Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 6/4 | Draw 21/10 | Away 29/20 After successive relegations FOREST GREEN have made a strong start in their bid for promotion from the National League, beating leaders York last weekend to sit top and two points clear after 18 games. However, it could have been even better. Their new pitch was deemed unplayable at the start of the season, meaning Rovers have played just seven home matches and 11 away; there's every chance they'd be four or five points clear in normal circumstances. Steve Cotterill's side have still been effective on their travels (W6 D3 L2) winning five of their last seven, which makes the 9/5 about them TO WIN at a Southend team who are 16th, with one win in five, and in possession of the sixth-worst home record in the division, far too good to turn down.