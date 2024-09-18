Any Other Bets: Champions League tips for Thursday 19 September

Football betting tips: Champions League 3pts Florian Wirtz to score or assist in Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen (17:45) at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 2pts Caio Henriquet to commit 1+ fouls in Monaco vs Barcelona (20:00) at 5/6 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Caio Henriquet to commit 2+ fouls at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pts Caio Henriquet to commit 3+ fouls at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 10/3 | Draw 3/1 | Away 4/6 Last term, Bayer Leverkusen went within a game of an invincible season and but for Atalanta, would have scooped up a Europa League title to go alongside the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal triumphs. This unprecedented campaign for Die Werkself saw a flurry of interest in their manager and squad yet the club has managed to keep the band together for at least one more season. Exciting times. Keeping hold of FLORIAN WIRTZ was probably their biggest coup. He enjoyed a standout season last campaign, he had a hand in 37 goals in all competitions and appears to have picked up where he left off netting three goals and grabbing an assist in the opening four games.

Staggeringly, the Germany international is a shade of odds on TO SCORE OR ASSIST at Feyenoord on Thursday. Aside from the fact he has a G+A per 90 average of 0.75, Leverkusen are odds on to score at least two goals and you would expect their creator-in-chief to be involved in at least one in some capacity.

Monaco vs Barcelona Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 2

Home 16/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 7/10