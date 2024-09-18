Any Other Bets: Champions League tips for Thursday 19 September

3pts Florian Wirtz to score or assist in Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen (17:45) at 10/11 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
2pts Caio Henriquet to commit 1+ fouls in Monaco vs Barcelona (20:00) at 5/6 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Caio Henriquet to commit 2+ fouls at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pts Caio Henriquet to commit 3+ fouls at 10/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
Last term, Bayer Leverkusen went within a game of an invincible season and but for Atalanta, would have scooped up a Europa League title to go alongside the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal triumphs.
This unprecedented campaign for Die Werkself saw a flurry of interest in their manager and squad yet the club has managed to keep the band together for at least one more season. Exciting times.
Keeping hold of FLORIAN WIRTZ was probably their biggest coup. He enjoyed a standout season last campaign, he had a hand in 37 goals in all competitions and appears to have picked up where he left off netting three goals and grabbing an assist in the opening four games.
Staggeringly, the Germany international is a shade of odds on TO SCORE OR ASSIST at Feyenoord on Thursday.
Aside from the fact he has a G+A per 90 average of 0.75, Leverkusen are odds on to score at least two goals and you would expect their creator-in-chief to be involved in at least one in some capacity.
This season in La Liga, only Vinicius Junior has been fouled more times per game (3) than Lamine Yamal (2.8).
Interestingly, in five starts on the right side, only one left back has been carded against Yamal but three left-sided centre backs have gone into the book.
Mohammed Salisu is expected to start there on Thursday and his price to be shown a card might be worth a look. The former Saints defender looks set for a baptism of fire as he makes his Champions League debut, he has already picked up one card this term and had a cards per 90 average of 0.29 across two seasons in the Premier League.
I am going down the fouls route though. All of Yamal’s direct opponents domestically have committed at least one foul with one left back racking up four fouls and another committing six.
CAIO HENRIQUET should be the Monaco man tasked with containing Yamal on Thursday and although he is not the most cynical player, his prices TO COMMIT 1+, 2+ AND 3+ FOULS are all worth a tout.
Odds correct at 1405 BST on 18/09/24
