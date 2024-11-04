Any Other Bets: Champions League & EFL tips for Wednesday November 6

1.5pts Millwall or draw vs Leeds (19:45) at evens (Sky Bet)
1pt No goalscorer in Millwall vs Leeds at 15/2 (BetVictor)
0.5pts Anthony Rouault to score anytime in Stuttgart vs Atalanta (20:00) at 22/1 (bet365)
Further tips to follow on Tuesday
Joe Townsend
Results have finally turned for Millwall, who are now unbeaten in five games, winning their last three.
The fact they've scored four and conceded just one goal in that run perhaps explains why prior to this point they found themselves on the wrong side of such fine margins. Millwall were previously the biggest outlier in the Championship, underperforming their position in the table by 15 places according to xG data, with their current position of seventh much more reflective of their performances.
At home they've been especially strong (W4 D1 L2) and now meet a Leeds team who have drawn their last three away games.
The visitors are odds-on to win but the smart play is to cover both other results by taking the even money about MILLWALL OR DRAW on the double chance.
Five of the Lions' last six home league fixtures have seen them avoid defeat.
The low-event nature of their matches (nine of their 15 games in all competitions have involved one goal or fewer) combined with Leeds already playing out two goalless draws on the road this season also makes the 15/2 about NO GOALSCORER worth backing.
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Stuttgart have netted seven times from set pieces in the Bundesliga this term, a tally only Barcelona can match in Europe’s top divisions.
The German side take on Atalanta on Wednesday and the Italians have shipped four of their 14 goals against from dead balls, it is almost enough to convince you to back a centre back to score at 22/1.
ANTHONY ROUAULT was touted when his side played Juventus and although he didn’t cover me in glory that evening (he didn’t have a shot) the Frenchman remains the value in the goalscorer market.
Rouault has had two shots in three Champions League appearances this term and with a career goals per 90 average of 0.06, he should be around 16/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME in midweek, some firms have him at 9/1.
Odds correct at 1700 GMT (04/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.