Any Other Bets: Champions League & EFL tips for Wednesday November 6

Millwall vs Leeds

Joe Townsend

Results have finally turned for Millwall, who are now unbeaten in five games, winning their last three.

The fact they've scored four and conceded just one goal in that run perhaps explains why prior to this point they found themselves on the wrong side of such fine margins. Millwall were previously the biggest outlier in the Championship, underperforming their position in the table by 15 places according to xG data, with their current position of seventh much more reflective of their performances.

At home they've been especially strong (W4 D1 L2) and now meet a Leeds team who have drawn their last three away games.

The visitors are odds-on to win but the smart play is to cover both other results by taking the even money about MILLWALL OR DRAW on the double chance.

Five of the Lions' last six home league fixtures have seen them avoid defeat.

The low-event nature of their matches (nine of their 15 games in all competitions have involved one goal or fewer) combined with Leeds already playing out two goalless draws on the road this season also makes the 15/2 about NO GOALSCORER worth backing.