Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL for Wednesday 23 October

Football betting tips: EFL & Champions League 1pt Jonathan Tah to score anytime in Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen (17:45) at 10/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Japhet Tanganga to score anytime in Millwall vs Plymouth (19:45) at 14/1 (General) 1pt Both teams to score in Man City vs Sparta Prague at 2/1 (Betway) 1.5pts Emmanuel Latte Lath to score anytime in Middlesbrough vs Sheff Utd at 12/5 (Unibet) 1pt Latte Lath to score first in Middlesbrough vs Sheff Utd at 13/2 (Unibet) 1pt No first goalscorer in Middlesbrough vs Sheff Utd at 10/1 (bet365, Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Games against Auxerre, Le Havre, Lens and Toulouse all saw at least two shots from centre-backs - those teams operating with three from the start. Le Havre seeing two of the central defenders having two each with nine corners taken across the 90 minutes. Tah is Leverkusen's biggest aerial threat. He's scored in the Bundesliga already this season and has posted two or more shots in three of his seven league outings - he also returned an effort in the home win over Milan. It doesn't have to be a header, he has the technical ability to strike with his feet as well. There's even potential for one from range depending how the game plays out. It's also worth pointing out that Leverkusen have created the highest expected goals (xG) tally from attacking set-pieces of any side in Europe's big five leagues. Betway go 11/10 that he has 1+ shots in the game too, it doesn't have to be on target, which is well worth backing if you have an account. It won't feature in the staking plan though as others go for around the expected 1/2 marker for it.

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home evens | Draw 12/5 | Away 13/5 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill If at first you don’t succeed… This will be the third tout of NO FIRST GOALSCORER in a game involving Sheffield United. CLICK HERE to back no first goalscorer with Sky Bet

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi never gave the tip a chance when Sheffield United hosted Luton with the Palace loanee netting the first of his brace in 12 minutes. The bet went a lot closer on Friday in the Blades trip to Elland Road where the deadlock was not broken until the 69th minute when Pascal Struijk’s shin clinically dispatched a nicely worked corner routine. The theory still stands though. The Blades rarely conceded (5GA this term) and have not clicked offensively. Another stalemate is brewing. Sheff United’s defence is one of the best in the division and they are winning games thanks to individual quality or defensive errors. Sandwiched amongst the 0-0 at Fratton Park, the Blades beat Swansea 1-0 (own goal) and Derby 1-0 (Hamer freekick). Then, consider Wednesday's opponents Middlesbrough and their offensive shortcomings. Boro rank second for ‘big chances’ missed (xG greater than 0.30) with 20 and top the xG charts with a total of 18.3 but have only netted 10 times. So, what do you get when you combine one of the most wasteful attacks in the division with one of the best defences?

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Joe Townsend Well this is awkward... I come to add my sole selection for Wednesday's column and it directly opposes Jimmy. Here goes. Whether brave, stupid or just plain stubborn, having backed EMMANUEL LATTE LATH at 41/20 TO SCORE ANYTIME against Bristol City, I'm doubling down by taking that same selection again at 12/5 as well as the 13/2 for him TO SCORE FIRST. CLICK HERE to back Emmanuel Latte Lath to score first each way with Sky Bet It was pretty painful watching the Middlesbrough striker miss chance after chance on Saturday, but wow does he keep trying. Latte Lath scored 16 times in 30 Championship games last season, the reason why Ipswich pushed so hard to sign him on deadline day, but is now on a 10-match barren run, with his last goal coming via an opening-weekend penalty against Swansea.

When Sheffield United visit the Riverside an added bonus for Boro's frontman is their weakness is his strength, with the Blades repeatedly torn apart down their right side - where he naturally drifts out to - by Leeds on Friday night. All five of the Ivorian's attempts on goal against Bristol City came from the inside left channel, and while he failed to test the goalkeeper he has now got on the end of chances equating to 4.18 expected goals (xG) this season. It will turn for him, and at the prices we should keep the faith in midweek.

Millwall vs Plymouth Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 3/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 4/1 Tom Carnduff Plymouth come into this game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing by Cardiff. Millwall were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Derby. This game should be a home win and Millwall are well worth including in any Wednesday accumulators but it does present one of my favourite things in betting - a set-piece mismatch. As an average, a direct shot from a corner which leads to a goal stands at 3%. However, when you have a team who are good at them against one who struggle, naturally the chance increases.