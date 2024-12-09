Any Other Bets: Champions League and Championship tips for Wednesday 11 December

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 2pts Robert Lewandowski to score anytime in Dortmund vs Barcelona at 23/20 (General) 1pt Robert Lewandowski to score 2+ goals at 13/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Robert Lewandowski to score 3+ goals at 33/1 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Milan to score 2+, Milan 5+ corners and Crvena Zvezda 2+ cards at 5/4 (Paddy Power) 1pt Norman Bassette to be carded in West Brom vs Coventry at 5/1 (bet365) 1pt No Goalscorer in QPR vs Oxford at 15/2 (Sky Bet, bet365) 1.5pts QPR clean sheet at 8/5 (William Hill) *All kick off 19:45 or 20:00 CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Dortmund vs Barcelona Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports 4

Home 21/10 | Draw 14/5 | Away 21/20 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Sometimes betting is simple. Goals are expected at Westfalenstadion. Sky Bet have over 2.5 priced at 2/5 for Dortmund’s clash with Barcelona and it is not difficult to see why. Under Hansi Flick, Barca have covered this line on their own in 12 of their 22 games in all competitions, which includes each of their last four Champions League games. So, with goals expected but painfully short, it's logical to dip into the goalscorer market where you can find a whopping slice of value by taking the visitor's top goalscorer to punish his former employers.

Milan vs Crvena Zvezda Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports (Red button)

Home 1/4 | Draw 19/4 | Away 9/1 Jake Osgathorpe Milan, 16th in the Champions League, host Crvena Zvezda, 31st in the standings, with this game huge for both. It's a great opportunity for Milan to climb the table, while it really does look to be last chance saloon for the Serbian side. I've been drawn to a 'What odds Paddy' bet on Paddy Power, where we can get 5/4 about MILAN 2+ GOALS, MILAN 5+ CORNERS AND CRVENA ZVEZDA 2+ CARDS. CLICK HERE to bet on Milan vs Crvena Zvezda with Sky Bet Milan should prove too classy for their visitors here, and every part of this bet seems very manageable.Milan have scored two or more in five of their last seven in all competitions, and have in fact netted three times in their last three Champions League outings. Crvena Zvezda have conceded five twice (Barcelona, Monaco), four once (Inter) and two once (Benfica) in Europe this term. The Italians have averaged 5.5 corners per game across their last four in the competition, and 5.9 per game in Serie A this season, while Crvena Zvezda have allowed 5.3 corners per game in their last four. Card wise, the Serbians have covered 2+ cards in three of five in the Champions League, averaging 2.2 cards per game, with Milan drawing 2+ cards in all five contests at an average of 3.0 per game. This looks a nice way to back a positive result for Milan at a good price.

QPR vs Oxford Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV: Sky Sports+

Home 19/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 29/10 Joe Townsend

QPR have found form over the past nine games, with their only defeats against Championship promotion chasers Leeds and Middlesbrough. Marti Cifuentes' side are W2 D5 across the other seven fixtures, with just two goals conceded. They've kept five clean sheets - including in each of their last three matches - and have shared three goalless draws. The underlying numbers show it's no fluke, with an average of 0.92 expected goals against (xGA) allowed per game across that span. Struggling Oxford arrive at Loftus Road having won once in 13 matches stretching back to early September. Des Buckingham's men have failed to score in their last three away games, so backing a QPR CLEAN SHEET at 8/5 makes sense; the 12/5 about QPR win to nil is best avoided given the hosts' general even money status victory. It is, however, worth chancing the possibility of another goalless draw and taking small stakes to the 17/2 about NO GOALSCORER. CLICK HERE to back No Goalscorer with Sky Bet Oxford may have only drawn 0-0 once this season, but 12 of their 20 matches have seen under 2.5 goals with five involving one goal or fewer.