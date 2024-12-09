Any Other Bets: Champions League and Championship tips for Tuesday 10 December

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 1.5pts Atlanta to win (Draw no Bet) vs Real Madrid (20:00) at evens (General) 1.5pts Bradley Barcola to score anytime in Salzburg vs PSG (20:00) at 7/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1.5pts Burnley to win to nil vs Derby (19:45) at 7/4 (William Hill) 1pt Club Brugge to win (Draw no Bet) vs Sporting Lisbon (20:00) at 13/10 (William Hill, Unibet) 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Club Brugge vs Sporting Lisbon (20:00) at 13/10 (bet365) 1pt Jamal Musiala to score anytime in Shakhtar vs Bayern (20:00) at 7/5 (Unibet) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Reigning Champions League champions Real Madrid are languishing in the final play-off spot in the new format of the competition, meaning, with three games to go, there is a very real possibility that Los Blancos could be eliminated before the knockout rounds. They sit 24th of 36 teams, winning two and losing the other three of their games so far. Carlo Ancelotti's side face Atalanta on Tuesday in a repeat of this season's UEFA Super Cup, with the Italians absolutely flying at the moment. La Dea have won 12 of an unbeaten last 13 in all competitions, and are unbeaten in the Champions League so far. We can back ATALANTA at even money in the DRAW NO BET market, and that makes plenty of appeal here. Firstly, the hosts are arguably the best team in Italy right now. They lead Serie A on actual and expected points, while in Europe they should really have five wins from five, missing a penalty against Arsenal and dominating Celtic (xG: 2.4 - 0.3) only for both to end goalless. Secondly, Madrid have struggled greatly on the road so far this season, winning just four of 10 in all competitions, losing both away games in this competition without scoring.

Thirdly, Ancelotti is in the middle of a defensive injury crisis. Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy are all out, meaning Real will likely field Lucas Vazquez at right back, Aurelin Tchouameni at centre-back alongside Antoino Rudiger, with young academy prospect Fran Garcia coming in at left-back. Hardly ideal ahead of facing one of the best attacking sides on the continent in their own back yard. Add in the fact that Los Blancos have conceded the seventh most xGA in the Champions League so far this season, and it's easy to back against the reigning champs.

Club Brugge vs Sporting Lisbon Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports (Red button)

Home 2/1 | Draw 5/2 | Away 6/5 Jake Osgathorpe Sporting Lisbon have experienced a real come-down after Ruben Amorim departed for Manchester United, which is completely understandable. After beating third tier Portuguese side Amarante FC 6-0 in the Taca de Portugal, Sporting have lost three straight across all competitions for the first since September 2019. Arsenal's thumping 5-1 win in Lisbon kicked things off, with domestic defeats to Santa Clara and Moreirense putting new manager Joao Pereira on an immediate hot-seat. Amorim had Sporting with a 100% record in the league with a six point lead, they are now two points ahead of city rivals Benfica having played a game more.

We could just be witnessing a lull following the departure of such an important figure at the club, or there could be more to it and Sporting continue to struggle, either way, they look too short to get the win on Tuesday against a Club Brugge side who have shown plenty this season. The Belgian's are unbeaten in 10 games which includes a 1-0 home win against Aston Villa in the Champions League. Granted the way they won that game was somewhat fortuitous, but they limited the Premier League side to next to nothing in attack, Unai Emery's men generating just 0.42 xG. Defence has been the calling card of Brugge in Europe this season, with the Belgians allowing the eighth fewest xGA in the competition (0.98 per game), with even their 3-0 home defeat to Dortmund on matchday one seeing them concede just 1.08 non-penalty xGA. I think there is enough evidence to get BRUGGE onside in the DRAW NO BET MARKET at a solid 13/10 price. That solid defence can limit a Sporting attack that has taken backwards steps since Amorim left. Under the now-United boss, Sporting created an average of 4.5 big chances per game, with that dropping to 1.7 across Pereira's first three games in charge. For that reason, I'll also back UNDER 2.5 GOALS at the same price of 13/10, as I just can't see Brugge wanting this to turn into a ding-dong affair. Three of Brugge's five UCL games have gone under 2.5, with both home games seeing this bet land, while three of Sporting's UCL matches have also seen fewer than three goals, with both away matches delivering the under 2.5 wager.

Salzburg vs PSG Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 7/1 | Draw 9/2 | Away 3/10 Jake Osgathorpe Salzburg have been extremely poor this season, not just in the Champions League. They sit way down in fifth int he Austrian Bundesliga, some 13 points off top spot, while in Europe they have won one and lost four of their matches and conceded 15 times. The Austrian's have already been thumped 3-0 by Sparta Prague, 4-0 by Brest and 5-0 by Leverkusen, which will be music to the ears of a PSG side currently outside the top 24. Les Parisiens have a W1 D1 L3 record in the UCL, meaning they are desperate for a victory, especially in what is their easiest remaining match (Man City home, Stuttgart away after this).

Luis Enrique's side have played well enough to deserve at least one more win, averaging 1.60 xGF and 0.86 xGA per game, and as well as having go for it, they should have too much class for Salzburg. The French champions are short to get the win, but the 7/5 available on top scorer BRADLEY BARCOLA TO SCORE ANYTIME looks juicy. Barcola is yet to score in the Champions League, but his 10 goals in Ligue 1 has him as the league's second top scorer. He's averaged 0.70 xG per 90 across all competitions this season, and with Ousmane Dembele suspended, should get the full 90 here to get on the scoresheet.

Les Parisiens are 11/10 to score 3+ goals in Salzburg, so taking a bigger price on their top scorer being among the goals looks the way in.

Shakhtar vs Bayern Munich Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports (Red Button)

Bayern Munich have a lengthy injury list. Vincent Kompany could be without Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Comen, Joao Palhinha, Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry for the trip to Shakhtar Donetsk, so it might not be as easy as the odds-on price suggest. Kane has 14 goals in the Bundesliga, 34% of his side's domestic total, and five in Europe, so replacing his goals is obviously easier said than done. JAMAL MUSIALA could be the one to step up. He netted twice from the bench at the weekend taking his domestic tally to eight in 832 minutes this term. Although he only has one on the continent this season, he looks a fair price TO SCORE ANYTIME in a matchup where Bayern are odds-on to score 3+ goals.