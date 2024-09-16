Any Other Bets: Champions League and Carabao Cup tips for Wednesday 18 September

Coventry vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 11/2 | Draw 7/2 | Away 4/11 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill What happened to Ange Postecoglou’s charming media presence? The Spurs boss was particularly difficult following their north London derby defeat where he assured everyone he "always win things in second year". Perhaps his best chance is in the Carabao Cup which kicks off on Wednesday for Tottenham with a trip to Coventry. The visitors are expected to name a strong side, and given the importance of silverware, and an injury to Richarlison, DOMINIC SOLANKE should spearhead Spurs’ attack.

The £65m summer signing's start in north London has been tough, picking up an early injury and failing to score so far. It isn’t for want of trying, Solanke has notched up an xG of 0.54 in the Premier League and an xG per 90 of 0.18. As Coventry have not kept a domestic clean sheet this term, Solanke will fancy his chances of having a hand in a goal and at 10/11 TO SCORE OR ASSIST that is the bet in the West Midlands. CLICK HERE to back Dominic Solanke to score or assist with Sky Bet

PSG vs Girona Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports 4

Home 4/11 | Draw 4/1 | Away 6/1

Luis Enrique's side have started the season well

Jake Osgathorpe No Kylian Mbappe, no problem so far for PSG. Granted they play in the proverbial 'farmer's league', but Luis Enrique's team have been red hot to start the season. Four games played, four wins, 16 goals scored, three conceded, 14.0 xGF, 3.55 xGA - an especially impressive xGA per game of 3.5! They've scored 3+ GOALS in all of their matches, including against Lille and Brest, two sides that finished last season in Ligue 1's top four, so against a defensively vulnerable Girona team, I think a repeat could well be on the cards. CLICK HERE to back PSG to score 3+ goals with Sky Bet The Spaniards, who did remarkably well to finish third last season, have already conceded three against Atletico Madrid and four at home to Barcelona; Les Parisiens can add to that on Wednesday night. It can't be understated how important winning this game is given the Champions League schedule PSG face. After this they visit Arsenal, host PSV and Atletico Madrid, visit Bayern Munich and Salzburg, host Manchester City and round off with a trip to Stuttgart. They've drawn matches against three of the four favourites to win the whole competition, plus an awkward Atletico, so getting points - and possibly goal difference on the board - in games against 'the lesser sides' is hugely important.