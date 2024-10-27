Any Other Bets: Carabao Cup tips for Tuesday 29 October

1pt Southampton win to nil vs Stoke (19:45) at 17/10 (BetVictor)
2.5pts Under 2.5 Goals in Stevenage vs Bolton at 3/4 (Betfair, bet365)
Jake Osgathorpe
This could be a huge game for Southampton and Russell Martin.
It's been a torrid start to the season, winless in nine Premier League games, with their only victory in 90 minutes this term coming in this competition against Championship opposition.
After a gallant performance at the Etihad at the weekend to gain some kind of confidence, maybe a win over Stoke on Tuesday could kickstart their campaign and give them even more confidence ahead of a home game against Everton.
Stoke look a good opponent too, having struggled greatly since the appointment of Narcis Pelach.
They have won one, drawn three and lost three under his guidance, with the Potters yet to score in three road games under the ex-Norwich coach.
Performances in those three games against Middlesbrough, Swansea and Sheffield United have seen Pelach's side generate just 0.68 xGF per game, meaning a SOUTHAMPTON WIN TO NIL appeals at 17/10.
The Saints should take this game seriously in a bid to gain some momentum, and if they do, I expect them to win comfortably against a middling Championship side who have been exposed defensively in those aforementioned away games (1.95 xGA per game).
Given how Southampton have defended this season, it is a bit of a risk to take them to keep a clean sheet, but there were positives at the weekend against Manchester City, and they are facing what has been a toothless attacking team of late.
Stevenage have been the fine margin team in Sky Bet League One this season.
Seven of their 13 league games this season have been won or lost by a single goal, and with two draws as well, only four of their games have been comfortable wins or defeats.
Nine goals scored and 11 conceded once again highlights this - their games averaging just 1.53 goals.
UNDER 2.5 GOALS certainly appeals then at 3/4.
Alex Ravell's side prop up the division for expected goals for (xGF), averaging 0.82 per game, but sit in the top three for expected goals against (xGA), averaging 0.81 per game).
Unsurprisingly then, the unders has landed in 10 of Stevenage's 13 league games this term, the most in the league.
Bolton have more attacking firepower, but three of their five away games have seen fewer than three goals, and two of those came against the only two teams to post better defensive metrics than Stevenage this term - Birmingham and Charlton.
Odds correct at 1630 GMT (28/10/24)
