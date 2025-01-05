Sporting Life
Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky

Antonin Kinsky: Tottenham sign Slavia Prague goalkeeper for £12.5m

By Sporting Life
Football
Sun January 05, 2025 · 3h ago

Tottenham have signed Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague for £12.5m on a contract running until 2031.

The 21-year-old is Spurs' first signing of the January transfer window.

Fraser Forster started 10 straight matches, only two of which Tottenham won, after Guglielmo Vicario broke his ankle in the 4-0 win at Manchester City in November, but illness meant Brandon Austin made his debut in the defeat by Newcastle on Saturday.

Vicario is not expected to return until late February at the earliest.

Kinsky, who is a Czech Republic Under-21 international, has made 29 appearances for Slavia this season.

