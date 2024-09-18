Amad Diallo finally becoming Manchester United star as Erik ten Hag bets on Ivorian prodigy

It’s been a slow burn, but finally, it’s a deal that is starting to make sense.

When Manchester United splashed out £18million in January 2021 to acquire Amad Diallo from Atalanta, he came to Old Trafford with hype and expectation. It is only recently though that the young Ivorian has really started to make his mark. A decent but unspectacular loan spell at Rangers in 2022 did not exactly have Red Devils fans expecting future greatness, but another loan spell - this time at Sunderland in 2022-23 - saw Amad finally start to shine. The defining moment came in the play-off semi-final against Luton Town. With Sunderland trailing after an early goal from Elijah Adebayo, Diallo levelled the score. A free-kick was rolled to him, and he struck a beautiful curling effort which sailed beyond goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. At this point, United manager Erik ten Hag had seen enough. Diallo was then made available for the new 2023-24 season at Manchester United, where he provided backup for Antony, who had struggled in the previous campaign, and fellow youngster Alejandro Garnacho. Though Diallo only clocked 388 minutes as United finished eighth, the 22-year-old has gradually become one of the first names on ten Hag’s team sheet, consistently ranking among the Red Devils' top performers so far this season.

Amad Diallo Transfer Value - how much is he worth now?

According to our player valuation model, Diallo has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of £4million right now. That number might seem low but his contract is up at United in less than a year and his lack of experience in the Premier League so far (still just 817 minutes in total) also plays a big part. Expect that valuation to rise significantly if Diallo continues to feature for ten Hag, and if he does eventually sign a contract extension at Old Trafford.

What does Amad Diallo add to Man Utd?