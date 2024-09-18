Amad Diallo finally becoming Manchester United star as Erik ten Hag bets on Ivorian prodigy

It’s been a slow burn, but finally, it’s a deal that is starting to make sense.
When Manchester United splashed out £18million in January 2021 to acquire Amad Diallo from Atalanta, he came to Old Trafford with hype and expectation. It is only recently though that the young Ivorian has really started to make his mark.
A decent but unspectacular loan spell at Rangers in 2022 did not exactly have Red Devils fans expecting future greatness, but another loan spell - this time at Sunderland in 2022-23 - saw Amad finally start to shine.
The defining moment came in the play-off semi-final against Luton Town. With Sunderland trailing after an early goal from Elijah Adebayo, Diallo levelled the score. A free-kick was rolled to him, and he struck a beautiful curling effort which sailed beyond goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. At this point, United manager Erik ten Hag had seen enough.
Diallo was then made available for the new 2023-24 season at Manchester United, where he provided backup for Antony, who had struggled in the previous campaign, and fellow youngster Alejandro Garnacho.
Though Diallo only clocked 388 minutes as United finished eighth, the 22-year-old has gradually become one of the first names on ten Hag’s team sheet, consistently ranking among the Red Devils' top performers so far this season.
According to our player valuation model, Diallo has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of £4million right now.
That number might seem low but his contract is up at United in less than a year and his lack of experience in the Premier League so far (still just 817 minutes in total) also plays a big part.
Expect that valuation to rise significantly if Diallo continues to feature for ten Hag, and if he does eventually sign a contract extension at Old Trafford.
Diallo arrived at Old Trafford in January 2021 as an 18-year-old, and that initial transfer fee probably weighed heavily on the shoulders of the young winger.
Diallo is a left-winger who plays in the inverted role. His small frame means he is able to shift direction and get past defenders with ease. Typically, he cuts in from wide positions and moves diagonally into central areas, where he either makes low-driven crosses into the box, or finds the top-corner of the net.
Despite his slight size, Diallo has a remarkable shot on him. He often engages in quick combinations with either the No.10 or roaming full-back. The lack of volume in making lofted switches is bizarre given his ability to make long shots, but this could be down to managerial instruction more than anything.
Indeed, Diallo is a product of the Atalanta academy, a school which brought through the likes of Alessandro Bastoni, Dejan Kulusevski and Giorgio Scalvini.
At the Serie A club, he usually played on the right wing of a front three in Gian Piero Gasperini’s 3-4-3 system.
At the time, Atalanta’s system was to use a false nine and make a myriad of forward runs using players like Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel, and Papu Gomez.
It is a blueprint which, in a way, made Diallo appear much more than his tender years at the time. But no-one could deny his raw talent.
Amad’s ability to create chances in the final third has already shown significant promise. He also finds the back of the net with ease.
This new season for United, Diallo ranks 1st in the Premier League for touches in the opposition box, shot-creating actions, chances created and possession won in the final third.
It is still a limited sample size but all the hallmarks are there now for Diallo to become the club's most important winger this season, justifying every penny the Red Devils paid for him.
