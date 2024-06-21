Albania vs Spain betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

BuildABet @ 13/1 Spain to win

Fabian Ruiz to score anytime

Albania most booking points Click here to back with Sky Bet

Spain have already booked their place in the knockout stage as Group B winners thanks to two impressive wins, and performances. While their 3-0 victory over Croatia was flattering, the 1-0 scoreline against Italy belied their dominance. Even if Luis del a Fuente decides to make several changes, they will still have far too much for a side ranked 66th in the world. Albania have been plucky so far, and remain in with an outside chance of reaching the knockouts thanks to a 95th-minute equaliser against Croatia. But this will be a major step up.

What are the best bets? Spain's opening two matches were characterised by an ability to control play, exemplified by how few CORNERS there were overall and their domination of the corner count: 5-0 against Croatia and 5-2 against Italy. Albania average the fewest the corners (6.2) of any team at Euro 2024 over their past 10, with Spain the next fewest (7.3). Therefore taking UNDER 8.5 CORNERS at 4/5 to a healthy stake feels like a sensible angle in a match Spain will not only dominate, but are likely to be content to play with less intensity in given their lack of need for points. CLICK HERE to bet with Sky Bet

Fabian Ruiz heat map for opening two games

While they weren't rewarded for their domination against Italy, Spain carved out plenty of opportunities and continue to look incredibly threatening thanks to the well-functioning nature of their front four: Alvaro Morata, Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and FABIAN RUIZ. Ruiz is an astonishing 22/1 TO SCORE FIRST and 21/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME against Albania. CLICK HERE to back Fabian Ruiz to score first each way with Sky Bet If you'd rather avoid splitting your stake across two bookies, Sky Bet are offering the best each-way price at 20/1. Morata (seven), Ruiz and Yamal (both four) have had plenty of attempts on goal in the opening two rounds of fixtures, with Ruiz looking dangerous throughout, scoring and assisting against Croatia. The only hesitancy I have here is over potential changes Del a Fuente may make, but should he do so then backing whoever comes in to play in the equivalent role, if the price is broadly similar, is advised. Backing Ruiz in the first goalscorer market also gives us that insurance of a returned stake should he not be on the pitch when the first goal is scored, or even a returned stake full stop with some firms for simply not being named in the starting XI.

Team news Spain could heavily rotate here having already sewn up top spot in the group. One player who will definitely miss out is Rodri, who is suspended for this final group game after picking up a second yellow card of the tournament. Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres, Ayoze Perez and Mikel Oyarzabal could all come in for Spain in attack. Albania have no suspensions or injury doubts, so could name the same side for a third successive game.