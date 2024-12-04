A confident Cody Gakpo is almost unplayable as fine Liverpool form continues

Cody Gakpo finally looks at home playing for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old had a week to remember for the Reds as he scored in wins over Real Madrid and Manchester City. Arne Slot’s side have a 100% record in the Champions League and are now nine points clear at the top of the Premier League after Sunday’s 2-0 victory over reigning champions City. The Dutchman moved to Merseyside almost two years ago and though he’s had plenty of memorable moments in red since, he’s only just starting to play as though he believes he’s a Liverpool player.

Gakpo scored twice in the famous 7-0 win over Manchester United during the 2022/23 season. He netted in the Merseyside derby too. The Dutchman finished his first full campaign with the club with 16 goals across all competitions as the Reds claimed third position in the Premier League. He wasn’t bad under Jurgen Klopp. He just struggled to replicate the form he had shown while turning out for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie. Gakpo always looked a little unsure when playing for the Reds. He lacked confidence. It was understandable though. The versatile forward had been moved away from his left-wing berth and deployed as a false-nine for Klopp’s Liverpool. Occasionally he would even fill in as a midfielder, though the German tactician later revealed this decision was one of his regrets. The Liverpool No18 looked tepid and unsure. At times, he was ineffective. He wasn’t a square peg in a round hole as he often did what was required of him. But he never bullied the opposition. He didn’t have a swagger to his game or a confidence that was bordering on arrogance. The 36-cap international was not putting his 6ft4 frame to use either. At times, he looked like a player looking to survive rather than one looking to thrive.

Cody Gakpo saw a mixed start to life at Liverpool

He’s looked like a completely different player for Liverpool this term. Gakpo arrived back to club football following an impressive Euro 2024 campaign with the Netherlands. According to reports, one of the first things Slot did upon the attacker’s return was to let him know that he was no longer viewed as a false-nine or a centre-forward. He was going to be used in the role he had caught the eye in for PSV and the Dutch national team. He was, once again, going to be a left-winger. Speaking to Men in Blazers, Gakpo said he is happy with how Slot is using him out wide. He’s produced the best form of his Liverpool career in that role. “Before I came to Liverpool I also played as a left winger. Then I came here and I started to play more as a central striker. At the Euros, I played as a left winger again. Then this season the new manager came in, I had a talk with him and he said, ‘you have to focus on the left winger position...this is your position when you come on or when you start’. “Because he said there’s a lot of competition here, so you just have to show yourself. But he said, ‘that is going to be your position’. “It felt a little bit, for me, like the old me, like what I did at PSV as well. I feel really good in this position. I try to show my best to everybody, what I’m capable of. I think I come into more one-v-ones now with my face towards the opponent, where I can really go inside and give a cross, shoot or go outside and give a cross – which is more my game, I would say, and where I think I can be really dangerous and help the team the most.”

The pass from Mo Salah 🤩

The finish from Cody Gakpo 🔥



Liverpool take the lead against Manchester City 😤 pic.twitter.com/j7tqHAefdf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 1, 2024

He had to wait for his moment in the team. The assumption was that he would be Slot’s first choice on the left after a dominant showing for the Dutch at the Euros. But Luis Diaz started the season in ridiculous fashion and Gakpo was initially limited to cameos. Whenever he was given an opportunity though, he made the most of it. And he’s now forced his way into the rotation plan. If he’s on the bench for a game, he’s likely going to start the next. Despite the inconsistent minutes, he’s managing to make an impact. Gakpo already has 10 goal involvements this term across all competitions. His goal against City on Sunday was his eighth of the season, and the majority of his efforts have been big ones for Liverpool. He scored the all-important equaliser against Brighton as the Reds fought back to come from behind at Anfield in early November. He found the back of the net against German champions Bayer Leverkusen and LaLiga champions Real Madrid in the Champions League. The one-time Manchester United transfer target assisted a goal against AC Milan and then assisted the winner against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. With expectation mounting on Slot and his team after a blistering start, Gakpo has really stepped up to ensure the club rides the wave of momentum. He has six goals in his last seven outings for the Reds. Without him, the Reds wouldn't be in the position they now find themselves in. He’s playing his part.

The interesting thing about his performances this season is that his numbers have taken a bit of a hit. For example, last term, Gakpo was averaging 50 touches per 90. He had an expected goals (xG) average of 0.49 from 3.61 shots. He was creating 1.37 chances and completing 65% of his dribbles. This time around, he’s averaging 50 touches again. But the breakdown of what he’s doing with the ball is different. Statistically speaking, he’s less of a goal threat with an xG average of just 0.36 and shots are down to 3.11 per 90. However, chances are up (almost at two per 90) and, remarkably, he’s completing 92% of his dribbles. At a glance, he’s not as much of a goal threat. But when you properly dissect the numbers, it becomes clear that Gakpo is now much more of a general threat. He’s having chances as well as carving them out. He’s also creating space with his use of the ball and he’s only able to do this because he’s now deployed on the left. The switch by Slot has completely transformed Gakpo as a player and Liverpool are seeing the rewards of such a decision. A confident Gakpo is almost unplayable.