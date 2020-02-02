Wales 42-0 Italy: Six Nations result, report, reaction and highlights

Wales made a strong start to their defence of the Guinness Six Nations title by beating Italy 42-0 at the Principality Stadium.

Wales 42-0 Italy Wales tryscorers: Adams (3), Tompkins, North

Wales conversions: Biggar (2), Halfpenny (2)

Wales penalties: Biggar (3) Report Wales made a strong start to their defence of the Guinness Six Nations title by beating Italy 42-0 at the Principality Stadium. It proved an impressive Six Nations bow for new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac as his team triumphed in bonus-point fashion. Wing Josh Adams, World Cup top try-scorer earlier this season, led the way by scoring a hat-trick, including two in 12 first-half minutes, and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins claimed a sparkling solo try on his Test debut.

🤩 Wales begin the defence of their Six Nations crown with a 42-0 hammering of Italy.



We got a glimpse of the more flowing, running rugby we hope to see under new boss Wayne Pivac #SixNations | #GuinessSixNations pic.twitter.com/pFS0VLxiHo — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) February 1, 2020

Fly-half Dan Biggar, who delivered an outrageous scoring pass for Adams' second try by flicking the ball at pace through his legs, kicked three penalties and a conversion to put Wales 21 points clear by the interval. Biggar also converted Tompkins' score for a 13-point haul, although it took Wales until the 77th minute to claim an all-important fourth try when George North crossed and Leigh Halfpenny converted, before Halfpenny added the extras after Adams completed a treble. For outclassed Italy, it was a 23rd successive Six Nations loss, and their next game is against France in Paris. Pivac handed a Test debut to New Zealand-born Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl, while number eight Taulupe Faletau made a first Wales appearance in almost two years and there were places on the bench for Tompkins and scrum-half Rhys Webb. Italy, without a Six Nations win since beating Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015, included Gloucester pair Callum Braley and Jake Polledri, and Benetton lock Niccolo Cannone won his first cap. Wales made a bright start, gaining promising early territory on the back of a break by scrum-half Tomos Williams, and Biggar opened their account through a third-minute penalty.

The perfect start for @WelshRugbyUnion....



Highlights from Cardiff as the defending champions start with a BANG!#GuinnessSixNations #WALvITA pic.twitter.com/1lcbCeG7Lc — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 1, 2020

Biggar doubled the advantage with another penalty eight minutes later, before Tompkins replaced McNicholl while he underwent a head injury assessment. Italy were pinned back by some aggressive Wales running, with Williams injecting a real snap to Wales' attacking game, and Biggar completed his penalty hat-trick after just 15 minutes. Pivac could not have wished for a more committed opening by his team, and they ended a dominant opening quarter by scoring the first try of this season's championship. It was all down to speed of ball as Wales whipped possession wide, Halfpenny cut a decisive attacking line and Adams sped over before McNicholl rejoined the action. Italy were behind the eight-ball, and Wales struck again 10 minutes before half-time as Adams claimed his second try following Biggar's cheeky assist. The fly-half also converted, continuing a virtuoso contribution, as Wales opened up en emphatic advantage and promised more misery for Italy in the second period.

Wales have stuttered as their opening game was rocked on against Italy, while still being fully in control



🧙‍♂️But we've still seen some magic from Dan Bigger#sixnations | #GuinessSixNations pic.twitter.com/p4x6oCIqJQ — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) February 1, 2020