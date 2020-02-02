Wales 42-0 Italy: Six Nations result, report, reaction and highlights

Rugby Union
=?UTF-8?Q?Wales=E2=80=99_Nick_Tompkins_sco?= =?UTF-8?Q?res_his_side=E2=80=99s_third_try?=
=?UTF-8?Q?Wales=E2=80=99_Nick_Tompkins_sco?= =?UTF-8?Q?res_his_side=E2=80=99s_third_try?=
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
21:50 · February 01, 2020 · 4 min read

Wales made a strong start to their defence of the Guinness Six Nations title by beating Italy 42-0 at the Principality Stadium.

Wales 42-0 Italy

Wales tryscorers: Adams (3), Tompkins, North
Wales conversions: Biggar (2), Halfpenny (2)
Wales penalties: Biggar (3)

Report

Wales made a strong start to their defence of the Guinness Six Nations title by beating Italy 42-0 at the Principality Stadium.

It proved an impressive Six Nations bow for new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac as his team triumphed in bonus-point fashion.

Wing Josh Adams, World Cup top try-scorer earlier this season, led the way by scoring a hat-trick, including two in 12 first-half minutes, and Saracens centre Nick Tompkins claimed a sparkling solo try on his Test debut.

Fly-half Dan Biggar, who delivered an outrageous scoring pass for Adams' second try by flicking the ball at pace through his legs, kicked three penalties and a conversion to put Wales 21 points clear by the interval.

Biggar also converted Tompkins' score for a 13-point haul, although it took Wales until the 77th minute to claim an all-important fourth try when George North crossed and Leigh Halfpenny converted, before Halfpenny added the extras after Adams completed a treble.

For outclassed Italy, it was a 23rd successive Six Nations loss, and their next game is against France in Paris.

Pivac handed a Test debut to New Zealand-born Scarlets wing Johnny McNicholl, while number eight Taulupe Faletau made a first Wales appearance in almost two years and there were places on the bench for Tompkins and scrum-half Rhys Webb.

Italy, without a Six Nations win since beating Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015, included Gloucester pair Callum Braley and Jake Polledri, and Benetton lock Niccolo Cannone won his first cap.

Wales made a bright start, gaining promising early territory on the back of a break by scrum-half Tomos Williams, and Biggar opened their account through a third-minute penalty.

Biggar doubled the advantage with another penalty eight minutes later, before Tompkins replaced McNicholl while he underwent a head injury assessment.

Italy were pinned back by some aggressive Wales running, with Williams injecting a real snap to Wales' attacking game, and Biggar completed his penalty hat-trick after just 15 minutes.

Pivac could not have wished for a more committed opening by his team, and they ended a dominant opening quarter by scoring the first try of this season's championship.

It was all down to speed of ball as Wales whipped possession wide, Halfpenny cut a decisive attacking line and Adams sped over before McNicholl rejoined the action.

Italy were behind the eight-ball, and Wales struck again 10 minutes before half-time as Adams claimed his second try following Biggar's cheeky assist.

The fly-half also converted, continuing a virtuoso contribution, as Wales opened up en emphatic advantage and promised more misery for Italy in the second period.

Italy, though, dominated the early stages of the second-half, keeping possession and patiently building phases as Pivac made a double change, sending on Tompkins for Hadleigh Parkes and Ross Moriarty, who replaced Faletau.

The Azzurri could not break down Wales' defence, but it proved a frustrating spell for the home side as they looked to complete the job and collect a five-point maximum.

Further reinforcements arrived off the Wales bench in prop Rob Evans and lock Cory Hill, yet it proved a third quarter to forget from a Welsh perspective after proving unable to increase their lead.

But normal service was resumed when Hill charged clear in midfield and Tompkins finished brilliantly from 40 metres, making it an occasion to savour for the newcomer, and Biggar's conversion.

A fourth try should have arrived just five minutes later when North sprinted clear, but the score was ruled out after video replays revealed a Tompkins knock-on.

Webb had joined the action by this stage for a first Wales appearance since December 2017, and North ensured a bonus point by scoring his 40th Wales try to move equal-second alongside Gareth Thomas on Wales' all-time list.

And there was still time for Adams to complete his hat-trick, with Halfpenny adding the conversion.

Reaction

New coach Wayne Pivac described hat-trick hero Josh Adams as one of the best wingers in world rugby after Wales launched the defence of their Guinness Six Nations title with a crushing 42-0 victory over Italy.

Cardiff Blues wing Adams became the first Wales player to claim a Five/Six Nations hat-trick at home since Maurice Richards scored four against England in 1969.

Adams was the top try scorer at the 2019 World Cup in Japan with seven and has now scored 10 in his last eight international appearances.

"He was a top try scorer on the biggest stage so he's got to be right up there, that has to speak for itself really," Pivac said when asked where he rated Adams in world terms.

"With Stephen (Jones) running the attack and the way we want to play the game, I think wingers will get more opportunities.

"I don't think he'll be too fazed by the way we want to play the game. I think he'll enjoy it.

"I liked his last try. He could have easily just parked up out on his wing but, after more than 80 minutes, he's in close to the ruck looking for the ball and using his strengths to get over the try line."

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 43mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

Most Read

Faugheen1

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown2

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 1hRacing
A Wave Of The Sea swoops late3

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 43mRacing
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game4

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 1hFootball
Delta Work wins the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup5

Golden double for Delta Work

Delta Work completed a big Leopardstown Grade One double by landing a pulsating Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown.

Last updated 32mRacing

Racing Tips

Check out the latest daily racing preview

Monday's racing preview

Keith Hamer makes Via Serendipity his best Monday bet and has a tip for every race at both meetings.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

17:25 Laurel Park
2
(2)
Always Talking
J: Xavier Perez
4/11
5
(5)
Lilly's Lil Gem
J: Victor Carrasco
13/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

All of Sporting Life's current best bets across a range of sports

Our best bets

Check out Sporting Life's best bets across racing, football and more.

Last updated 1h
Thomas Pieters

Sporting Life Tipping Record

A look at how the Sporting Life recommended bets have performed in February 2020.

Last updated 2h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 1h
All Football TipsTips & Previews