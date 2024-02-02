Wales v Scotland tips: Six Nations preview and best bets

Wales v Scotland

Cardiff, Saturday 1645 GMT

One of the weakest-looking Wales squads in a generation has an opportunity to prove everyone wrong with victory over Scotland this weekend. At least history is on their side, because for the past 22 years – a run of 11 matches – Scotland have come away from Cardiff beaten and with their heads bowed.

Scotland’s last victory in the Welsh capital was that long ago that Gregor Townsend was still playing, as half-back partner to Bryan Redpath, the father of Scotland replacement Cameron, and it was Bill McLaren’s final match as a commentator. Had the ‘Voice of Rugby’ been calling this one, we’re pretty sure he’ll have been uttering his famous phrase, ‘they’ll be dancing in the streets of Hawick/Melrose/Selkirk tonight’ come the final whistle.

This SCOTLAND team, one which is a hallmark of consistency in terms of selection, must surely bring that long wait for a Cardiff victory to an end and back up last year’s record 35-7 victory over Wales.

Asides from missing rangy full-back Blair Kinghorn, Scotland have very few notable absentees and they should have too much quality in all areas. But where we think the game will be won is upfront.

Scotland have requested that the Principality Stadium roof be kept open. One, it’ll help to dampen down the atmosphere inside the Cardiff cauldron and two, it will play to their strengths if the forecast for drizzly rain is correct.

Glasgow are the maul kings of European club rugby and with five of their number in the Scotland pack, and Wales’ second-row lacking any real ballast, we expect Gregor Townsend’s side to use the kick-to-the-corner tactic time and time again, with the occasional flash of brilliance from FINN RUSSELL thrown into the mix, of course.

For that reason, backing Scotland hooker GEORGE TURNER to be an anytime try-scorer at odds of 100/30 makes a lot of sense. And as his replacement Ewan Ashman is likely to get a good half an hour, we feel that confident in Scotland’s superiority in this area, it might be worth having a nibble on him at 11/1 to score the last try.

Scotland’s scrum should have the upper hand, too. The jury is still very much out on Wales tight-head Leon Brown, and if his opposite number PIERRE SCHOEMAN can dominate here, and also produce his trademark bullocking runs, he’s not a bad shout at 20/1 for player of the match.

More probably, Scotland’s expected scrum dominance will lead to penalties going their way and as long as Russell has his kicking boots on, those three-pointers in addition to Scotland’s ability to score tries should see them easily overcome the handicap.

Posted at 1130 GMT on 02/02/24

