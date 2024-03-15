Sporting Life
George North
George North

Wales v Italy tips: Six Nations preview and best bets

By Jon Newcombe
11:21 · FRI March 15, 2024

Jon Newcombe is backing Italy to condemn Wales to the wooden spoon by winning in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

Six Nations betting tips: Wales v Italy

2pts Italy to beat Wales at 5/2 (General)

1pt George North to score a try at 3/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

We’re still trying to fathom out how Wales can be made seven-point favourites to beat ITALY.

Maybe Ange Capuozzo’s absence from the Azzurri back-three has something to do with it because Italy aren’t exactly blessed with genuine world-class talents.

But, in truth, Capuozzo has been a largely peripheral figure after a late illness-related start to the Championship and it is the two centres, Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex, who have caught the eye the most.

Sensibly, Wales have opted to bring back the more experienced centre partnership of Nick Tompkins and the soon-to-be-retired GEORGE NORTH for this match in a bid to counter the threat posed by the Azzurri midfield, as well as hoping to fire some shots of their own.

North’s stellar career as a Welshman and British & Irish Lion deserves a winning send-off and the chances are that if he were to get a fairytale finish, it’ll be capped by a try.

The 31-year-old has scored 49 Test tries in 123 caps and remarkably, 12 of those have come against the Azzurri. Italy are easily the team he has scored against the most yet Paddy Power and Betfair have nine players ahead of him in the anytime tryscorer market and are offering a tasty 3/1.

While a lot of the pre-match talk is about North, the reality is that Wales’ stock has gone south.

This Italian team is one of the best to take to the field in recent years, without or without Capuozzo, and instead of hedging our bets and going for the Azzurri on the handicap as we successfully did against Scotland, we’re going to go all in on Italy to back up their 2022 win in Cardiff at a best-priced 5/2.

North may take a try away with him but, for Wales, a first wooden spoon since 2003 beckons.

Posted at 1120 GMT on 15/03/24

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

