Smith, who won his first England cap against the USA two weeks ago, only joined up with Warren Gatland’s squad on Monday after Finn Russell sustained a potentially tour-ending torn Achilles.

The Lions are experiencing an injury crisis at fly-half with Dan Biggar also receiving treatment for a rolled ankle that forced him to withdraw from the team for Wednesday’s 17-13 defeat by South Africa ‘A’.

Owen Farrell replaced Biggar in the starting XV against the shadow Springboks side, having just recovered from a rib problem, meaning there is no specialist 10 cover on the bench.

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance since the curtain-raiser against Japan on June 26 after finally overcoming a hamstring complaint, with Stuart Hogg returning from self-isolation to lead the team.

And in an unexpected twist, Jones is included among the replacements following his stunning recovery from a dislocated shoulder.

Jones’ selection comes just hours after Gatland said he would not be available to face the Stormers having only returned to the Lions squad on Thursday.