Marcus Smith will make his British and Irish Lions debut against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday, while Alun Wyn Jones makes a dramatic return to the bench.
Smith, who won his first England cap against the USA two weeks ago, only joined up with Warren Gatland’s squad on Monday after Finn Russell sustained a potentially tour-ending torn Achilles.
The Lions are experiencing an injury crisis at fly-half with Dan Biggar also receiving treatment for a rolled ankle that forced him to withdraw from the team for Wednesday’s 17-13 defeat by South Africa ‘A’.
Owen Farrell replaced Biggar in the starting XV against the shadow Springboks side, having just recovered from a rib problem, meaning there is no specialist 10 cover on the bench.
Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance since the curtain-raiser against Japan on June 26 after finally overcoming a hamstring complaint, with Stuart Hogg returning from self-isolation to lead the team.
And in an unexpected twist, Jones is included among the replacements following his stunning recovery from a dislocated shoulder.
Jones’ selection comes just hours after Gatland said he would not be available to face the Stormers having only returned to the Lions squad on Thursday.