Jon Newcombe has put up 14 winners so far in the Six Nations for a profit of +14 points, and he's seeking to go out on a high with another Man of the Match fancy among six tips.
Kick-off time: Saturday, 1415 GMT
Venue: Principality Stadium
Where to watch: BBC
Best bet: Gareth Davies anytime try-scorer
With the teams occupying the last two positions in the Six Nations table, this is an under card match if ever there was one; however, it’s unlikely to feature a sucker punch.
Indeed, defeat to Italy for the first time ever on Welsh soil would be an unthinkable way to mark the milestones of Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar, who are set to win their 150th and 100th caps for Wales respectively.
Even though they have failed to put up much of a title defence, there is no reason to believe that Wales, for all their injury and selection issues, will not extend their winning run (in all competitions, home or away) over the Azzurri to 17 matches.
But Wales are a hard team to back on the handicap, especially when giving up 30 points, as their attack has been found wanting. That is hardly surprising considering their centre combination has changed from round to round and the supply of decent ball to the wings has been in short supply.
Against France last weekend, they failed to score a single try. This is the first time this has happened at home in the Six Nations since 2009.
Of course, they will put that right against Italy, it’s just that Wales don’t look like a team capable of ruthlessly dismantling any opposition, even the Six Nations’ perennial wooden-spoonists.
With no value to be had on Wales and handicap betting too risky, backing ITALY TO SCORE THE FIRST POINTS OF THE MATCH at 13/5 (Betfair) could be a decent alternative approach.
In two of their four matches to date (v France and Scotland), Italy have taken the lead through the boot of Paolo Garbisi. Added to this, Wales have been notoriously slow starters, failing to score any points whatsoever in the first half against Ireland and England, and they conceded the first points against France in round four.
Wales will be hellbent on boosting their meagre try tally of five and scrum-half GARETH DAVIES looks as good a bet as any to get his name on the scoresheet.
Davies starts for the first time this Championship and has the nose for a gap and the pace to exploit it to be in a position to add to the two tries he has scored already against Italy.
Kick-off time: Saturday, 1645 GMT
Venue: Aviva Stadium
Where to watch: ITV
Best bet: Over 52.5 points
Like France, Ireland are well-disciplined in defence, can score from anywhere in attack and boast a system that benefits from continuity of selection, whereas Scotland are still maddeningly inconsistent.
The Scots haven’t won in Dublin in 12 years but go there with what is a bit of a free shot. No-one expects them to win, and that makes them dangerous, even with maverick Finn Russell relegated to the bench.
However, Ireland have far too much about them not to get the win they need to stay in the title race.
Points should come freely given the nature of the game is like to be fast and loose and both teams have proved themselves to be clinical when within sight of the opposition try-line.
Ireland, though, tend to carve out more opportunities and the sheer weight of numbers in terms of visits to the opposition 22 has been converted into 20 tries – double that of Scotland.
Breaking down Ireland’s defence may prove challenging too, even for a Scotland side containing dangerous runners like Stuart Hogg and Darcy Graham. Ireland have gone two whole games without conceding a try, with Cyril Baille’s close-range effort in round two the last time their line was breached.
Ireland to keep the pressure on France is the verdict here, by around 16-20 points, which is a tempting 13/2 shot in places. We'll play the TOTAL POINTS line instead, however, with over 53.5 a very solid bet, and IRELAND OVER 4.5 TRIES likewise.
Kick-off time: Saturday, 2000 GMT
Venue: Stade de France
Where to watch: ITV
Best bet: France/France in HT/FT market
So after four rounds of the Six Nations 2022, we are set up for what will hopefully be a thrilling finale under the lights at the Stade de France in Paris.
It is all shaping up to be a night of celebration for France, who have lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites to record four straight wins. But can England play the role of party-poopers?
While England have plenty of past experience in fluffing their lines in Grand Slam games – the early years of the Sir Clive Woodward reign were littered with them in and around the turn of the Millennium – France have an unblemished track record when the northern hemisphere’s biggest prize is tantalising close and the heat is on.
In 2002, 2004 and 2010, Les Bleus went into the final round of fixtures with four wins behind them and delivered a fifth. On the latter two of those occasions, England provided the opposition and they made sure the Grand Slam did not come easy for France.
In the first instance, England valiantly fought back from 24-6 down after 55 minutes to close to within three points of France but they could not complete what would have been a remarkable recovery with France winning 24-21.
And in 2010, France had to desperately defend a 12-7 half-time lead as England threw the kitchen sink at them. However, England only had a Jonny Wilkinson penalty to show for their second-half dominance, France winning 12-10.
This time around, France are seven-point favourites and while it would be typically contrary of Eddie Jones to go to Paris and win, the difference between the teams in terms of cohesion is probably more than one score.
Whereas previously they might have relied too heavily on flashes of brilliance from star half-backs, ANTOINE DUPONT and Romain Ntamack, it has taken a truly unified team effort to get France to where they are now – on the verge of history.
Even with Covid-19 coming into play, head coach Fabien Galthié has never made more than two changes to his starting line-up from round to round. This is a French team, in contrast to England especially, whose whole is greater than the sum of its parts. That said, Dupont is a man for the big occasion, and is justifiably favourite in the Man of the Match market.
Jones is fast challenging Claudio Ranieri’s reputation as the tinker man when it comes to selection, with Freddie Steward, as rock solid a full-back as you’ll find, moved to the wing to accommodate the arrival of George Furbank in the No.15 jersey. Northampton man Furbank endured a nightmare debut under the high ball against France two years ago and the home side will no doubt target him again.
With Steward and Jack Nowell on the wings, and a centre partnership that doesn’t ooze creativity, England’s attack relies too heavily on Marcus Smith’s magic. Keep him out of the game, as Ireland did in open play, and there isn’t much else.
England have only scored seven tries, five of them against Italy, and Smith has two of them. He is the Six Nations 2022 top points-scorer with 63 points, which is very nearly three-quarters of England’s overall total.
Unless England can disrupt France’s rhythm by kicking as well as Wales did and force them into mistakes and penalties, it is hard to see them getting within one score of the home team.
Another tactic will be to try and get under France’s skin at every opportunity, and add to the pressure that will already be on Les Bleus as they look to end 12 years without the trophy. But this is a well-disciplined French team – one that hasn’t given away a card of any colour this Championship, and whose average penalty count per game is in single figures.
While we believe this France v England Grand Slam match will be settled by a bigger margin than the two previous ones in 2004 and 2010, the game might follow a similar pattern in that France can be expected to build a decent lead with England scoring late on, but merely in consolation.
FRANCE HT/FT is a solid bet once more and they can finish the job they started in February.
