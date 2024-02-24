Six Nations: Scotland beat England in a fourth successive Six Nations match for the first time since 1896

Not since 1896 have Scotland beaten their biggest rivals four times in a row in the Guinness Six Nations while the magnificent Van Der Merwe became his nation's first player to score a Calcutta Cup.

The jet-heeled wing – who scored a stunning double at Twickenham just over 12 months ago – had the home crowd in raptures as he produced an Edinburgh masterclass to inspire his team to victory and move to within one of Scotland’s all-time record try-scorer Stuart Hogg.

England started brightly and opened up an early 10-0 lead, with George Furbank scoring his first international try, but Steve Borthwick’s men offered little thereafter as their unbeaten start to the championship shuddered to a halt following narrow wins over Italy and Wales.

Remarkably, the Red Rose have now won only one of the last seven meetings with Scotland, who have now put themselves back in with a real chance of Six Nations glory having suffered a setback against France last week.

However, for that to happen Gregor Townsend's side will somehow need to stop Grand Slam-chasing Ireland next month.