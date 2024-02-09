Scotland v France tips: Six Nations preview and best bets

Scotland have felt the French backlash from a painful defeat many times before in the Championship and Gregor Townsend’s team will be braced for plenty of fire and brimstone as Les Bleus seek retribution for their humbling 38-17 defeat at the hands of Ireland in round one.

Four times in the last decade France have found Scotland to be the perfect remedy to get over a bad result from the round before, with last year’s game a case in point. Scotland went into that round three encounter full of confidence after achieving back-to-back wins at the start of the Championship for the first time, while France were licking their wounds after going down 32-19 to Ireland. However, Scotland proved to be no match for France on the day with Les Bleus smiling once again after a 32-21 win that was effectively in the bag by half-time.

Does this French team have the fight in them and the leadership to find the right response? The jury is still out, which is why, on what is forecast to be a damp, grey day, it is hard to back them with any real confidence to come away from Murrayfield with a win, although a strong start is expected given the rocket they’ll have had from defence coach Shaun Edwards.

Last Friday’s game was one of only three instances where they have trailed at half-time in their last 25 Tests. FRANCE/SCOTLAND HT/FT is 9/1, if you believe the latter is capable of reversing last week’s performance when all their points were scored in the first 43 minutes.

One thing to bear in mind is that they win more than they lose when Grant Gilchrist plays, which is not something that can be said about all the Scotland players. As well as Gilchrist and Rory Darge’s inclusion, in-form Saracens back-rower Andy Christie is an exciting addition to the bench with the dynamism that he brings.